India News LIVE Updates, 29 June 2026: India Slams Pakistan Over ‘Baseless’ Karachi Attack Claims, US-Iran Agree To Halt Attacks Ahead Of Doha Talks, Kerala Family Found Dead In River

Paramilitary soldiers and police officers stand guard on a road cordoned off near the site of a militant attack at the provincial headquarters of the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers in Karachi, Pakistan (Photo/AP)
India Slams Pakistan Over ‘Baseless’ Karachi Attack Claims
India has hit back sharply at Pakistan over its allegations linked to the Karachi attack, dismissing the claims as “baseless” and telling Islamabad to “look inwards” instead, in a pointed exchange that has added a fresh edge to bilateral tensions.
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US And Iran Agree To Halt Attacks Ahead Of Doha Talks
The United States and Iran have agreed to halt attacks ahead of crucial talks in Doha, offering a fresh window for de-escalation after days of tanker strikes had pushed the fragile Hormuz ceasefire to the brink.
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Evicted Kerala Family Goes Missing, Bodies Recovered From River
In a tragic case, an evicted Kerala family of four went missing on the day they were to move into a new home, with their bodies later recovered from a river — a case that has cast a spotlight on the pressures of poverty and homelessness.
Army To Roll Out First Integrated Battle Groups Next Month
The Indian Army is set to operationalise its first Integrated Battle Groups next month, marking a significant step in the force’s restructuring toward more agile, theatre-specific combat formations.
Delhi’s 25-Year Firefighting Plan: AI Dispatch, Drones, More Stations
A 23-page blueprint accessed by The Indian Express reveals Delhi’s plan to overhaul its firefighting capacity over the next 25 years, acknowledging that the capital’s unplanned growth has outpaced existing infrastructure, and proposing AI-based dispatch, drones, and a near-tripling of fire stations.
Illegal Fertility Racket Scarred Women’s Health In Maharashtra
An investigation reveals how an illegal fertility racket involving donated eggs has left lasting health scars on women in Maharashtra, exposing serious gaps in the regulation of fertility clinics in the state.
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