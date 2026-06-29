India News LIVE Updates, 29 June 2026: India Slams Pakistan Over ‘Baseless’ Karachi Attack Claims, US-Iran Agree To Halt Attacks Ahead Of Doha Talks, Kerala Family Found Dead In River

Paramilitary soldiers and police officers stand guard on a road cordoned off near the site of a militant attack at the provincial headquarters of the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers in Karachi, Pakistan (Photo/AP)

India Slams Pakistan Over ‘Baseless’ Karachi Attack Claims

India has hit back sharply at Pakistan over its allegations linked to the Karachi attack, dismissing the claims as “baseless” and telling Islamabad to “look inwards” instead, in a pointed exchange that has added a fresh edge to bilateral tensions.

If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.

US And Iran Agree To Halt Attacks Ahead Of Doha Talks

The United States and Iran have agreed to halt attacks ahead of crucial talks in Doha, offering a fresh window for de-escalation after days of tanker strikes had pushed the fragile Hormuz ceasefire to the brink.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd