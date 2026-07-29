India news Live Updates, 29 July 2026: Assam flood toll rises to 75 as CM Sarma announces Rs 9 lakh relief for affected families

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on the paper leak issue said, "The responsibility lies with the present government. We have already said this in Parliament. The maximum number of paper leaks have taken place under the BJP government, and the people know it. That is why such a large number of young people gathered in Delhi. The Bill has only been amended. Tell us how many people were arrested under the previous law. There have been more than 20 paper leaks in Uttar Pradesh alone. How many people were caught? The government should explain how many people have faced action and how many have been arrested. If the government itself is involved and people from its own party are part of it, what can anyone expect from the law?"
VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on the paper leak issue says, "The responsibility lies with the present government. We have already said this in Parliament. The maximum number of paper leaks have taken place under the BJP government, and the… pic.twitter.com/SjBHN2n1xW— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2026