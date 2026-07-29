India news Live Updates, 29 July 2026: Assam flood toll rises to 75 as CM Sarma announces Rs 9 lakh relief for affected families

Flood-affected men wade through waist-deep waters carrying household items in a submerged village of Assam's Sivasagar. (Photo/ANI)

The death toll in the Assam floods has climbed to 75, with seven more fatalities reported from Sivasagar district alone on Tuesday — all due to drowning. Seven districts remain severely affected, with 3,32,639 people across 622 villages impacted and 45,341 hectares of crop area submerged. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a major relief package: families of the deceased will receive a combined Rs 9 lakh — Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia, with the post-mortem requirement waived, and an additional Rs 5 lakh from the CM Relief Fund. Over one lakh severely flood-affected families will receive Rs 15,000 in cash, and students in the worst-hit districts will receive book grants from August 1 ranging from Rs 1,000 for Higher Secondary students to Rs 5,000 for postgraduates.

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CBI files chargesheet against 13 accused in NEET UG paper leak

The CBI has filed a chargesheet naming 13 accused in the NEET UG paper leak case, marking the first formal criminal accountability in a scandal that triggered nationwide student protests, the resignation of the Education Minister and the tabling of the Public Examinations Bill in Parliament. The chargesheet will now set the evidentiary trail that determines whether the political fallout was matched by legal consequence.

Story continues below this ad US Senate clears Russia sanctions bill — India among countries at risk The US Senate has cleared the Russia sanctions bill that could impose 100 per cent tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil, with India explicitly named among those at risk. The development comes as New Delhi has separately expressed deep concern over the Hormuz attacks and backed a two-state solution for Gaza — a day in which India’s foreign policy pressures from multiple directions were unusually visible. CJP warns of fresh protests; Maharashtra, Bengal say no coercive action The Cockroach Janta Party has warned of fresh protests if police cases against demonstrators continue, even as Maharashtra and West Bengal have said no coercive action will be taken against protesters — a state-by-state picture that remains uneven, with the promised nationwide protection notifications still outstanding. IPS trainee arrested in sexual harassment case at National Police Academy An IPS trainee has been arrested in connection with a sexual harassment case at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad — a case that raises pointed questions about conduct and institutional accountability at the institution that trains India’s future police leadership. Priyanka Gandhi mocks IIT professor over ‘cow urine’ remark in Lok Sabha Priyanka Gandhi took aim in Lok Sabha at an IIT professor cited by the government for his views on cow urine, in a moment from the Public Examinations Bill debate that briefly cut through the legislative proceedings to capture the broader culture-war subtext of the NEET controversy. Live Updates Jul 29, 2026 10:38 AM IST 'The responsibility lies with the present government,' says Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on the paper leak issue Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on the paper leak issue said, "The responsibility lies with the present government. We have already said this in Parliament. The maximum number of paper leaks have taken place under the BJP government, and the people know it. That is why such a large number of young people gathered in Delhi. The Bill has only been amended. Tell us how many people were arrested under the previous law. There have been more than 20 paper leaks in Uttar Pradesh alone. How many people were caught? The government should explain how many people have faced action and how many have been arrested. If the government itself is involved and people from its own party are part of it, what can anyone expect from the law?" VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on the paper leak issue says, "The responsibility lies with the present government. We have already said this in Parliament. The maximum number of paper leaks have taken place under the BJP government, and the… pic.twitter.com/SjBHN2n1xW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2026 Jul 29, 2026 10:34 AM IST NEET UG 2026 paper leak case: Court lists CBI chargesheet for August 3 hearing The Special Fast Track Court listed the chargesheet for consideration on August 3. The court granted three more days to CBI to file all the annexure in the charge sheet as the record is voluminous. The court pointed out that there no statement, list of documents filed with the chargesheet. The CBI said that the records are voluminous these are being scanned, according to news agency ANI. Jul 29, 2026 10:30 AM IST Delhi police file FIR over abusive post against PM Modi during CJP protest Delhi police registered an FIR over an alleged abusive social media post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the CJP protest. Jul 29, 2026 10:30 AM IST Delhi police file FIR over abusive post against PM Modi during CJP protest Delhi police registered an FIR over an alleged abusive social media post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the CJP protest. Jul 29, 2026 10:18 AM IST Kerala police book T G Mohandas over YouTube remarks on Delhi students' protest Kerala cyber police book right-wing commentator T G Mohandas over YouTube remarks on Delhi students' protest, according to news agency PTI. Jul 29, 2026 09:59 AM IST Jharkhand’s top Maoist leader Misir Besra, carrying Rs 1 crore bounty, arrested Shubham Tigga from Rachi reports that Misir Besra, a senior CPI (Maoist) Politburo member carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty, was arrested near Dhanbad alongside two associates, Tumba Manjhi and Biren Hansda, during a joint operation by the CRPF and CoBRA. This major arrest occurred just a day after 16 other CPI (Maoist) cadres surrendered to the Jharkhand Police in Ranchi under the government's Operation Navajeevan-II. A native of Giridih district with a career spanning nearly four decades, the 65-year-old Besra is considered one of the organization's most influential leaders in building its armed and organizational structure across Jharkhand. Jul 29, 2026 09:53 AM IST Fruit vendor, fish butcher among 16 released in NEET-protest violence case Sweety Kumari from Kolkata reports that a court has granted bail to 16 individuals, including fruit vendors, fish butchers, and grassroots political workers, who were arrested in connection with violence during a July 24 NEET paper leak protest. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court approved the release after the state raised no objections and defence lawyers successfully argued that the police lacked conclusive forensic or video evidence linking the detainees to the vandalism. While the police initially cited potential criminal antecedents and noted political affiliations for some, such as Md. Afroz, the defence maintained that the arrests were largely arbitrary and based on mere presence rather than criminal intent. Furthermore, supporters like ISF MLA Naushad Siddique defended the right of non-students to protest, emphasizing that the detainees were largely engaged in legitimate solidarity rather than violence. Jul 29, 2026 09:44 AM IST 'System should stop supporting illegal immigrants': Karnataka HC Mustafa Plumber from Bengaluru reports that the Karnataka High Court has stayed investigations into a criminal case against Bengaluru doctor Dr. Nagendrappa, who was arrested on charges of assault following a dispute over a couple's alleged illegal residency in India. Justice M. Nagaprasanna sharply criticized the police for registering an FIR against the doctor—who had alerted authorities about the individuals' illegal status—just 15 minutes after the doctor's report to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), calling it a potential abuse of process given the lack of preliminary inquiry or evidence of injury. Describing the situation as an example of the system shielding illegal immigrants, the court urged the state government to prioritize national security over appeasement and take action against those facilitating the illegal stay of foreign nationals, with the next hearing set for August 6.

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