India News Live updates, 29 August 2026 |CNG price hiked by Rs 3.89/kg in Delhi

CNG prices in Delhi have been increased by Rs 3.89 per kg, effective from 6 AM on Saturday. CNG will now cost Rs 86.98 per kg in the national capital.

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Congress alleges pressure over Sonia Gandhi memoir

Senior Congress leaders have alleged that Penguin India was pressured to remove references to PM Narendra Modi, the RSS and Chinese incursions from Sonia Gandhi’s memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love. Penguin has denied that the book deal fell through because Gandhi rejected editorial changes, saying it remained “willing and keen” to publish it.

Karnataka minister B Nagendra resigns amid corruption case

Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister B Nagendra resigned Friday, barely 25 days after joining Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s cabinet, amid BJP demands for his exit over a CBI chargesheet in an alleged corruption case. Nagendra, who broke down during the press meet, accused the BJP of targeting him because of his tribal background.

Bihar CS office clarifies Prashant Kishor meeting

The Bihar Chief Secretary’s office on Friday clarified that Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor met Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit separately in the visitors’ room, while another meeting involving senior officials was underway in the CS’s chamber. The clarification came after photographs of Kishor with top officials sparked questions over the nature of the meeting.