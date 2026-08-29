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India News Live updates, 29 August 2026 |CNG price hiked by Rs 3.89/kg in Delhi

CNG will now cost Rs 86.98 per kg in the national capital.

CNG prices in Delhi hiked by ₹3.89 per kg to ₹86.98 per kg, effective Saturday morning.CNG prices in Delhi hiked by ₹3.89 per kg to ₹86.98 per kg, effective Saturday morning. (File)

CNG prices in Delhi have been increased by Rs 3.89 per kg, effective from 6 AM on Saturday. CNG will now cost Rs 86.98 per kg in the national capital.

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Live Updates
Aug 29, 2026 10:07 AM IST
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(PTI)

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