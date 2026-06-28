India News LIVE Updates, 28 June 2026: Trump Warns US Will ‘Complete The Job’ If Iran Breaches Ceasefire, 6.1 Quake Rattles Japan, 5.6 Quake Hits Venezuela Days After Twin Disasters

President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office of the White House alongside a stack of red caps stating "America is Back" (AP Photo)

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan’s northeastern coastline on Sunday, rattling the region, though no tsunami warning was issued. Separately, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Venezuela, days after the country was hit by deadly twin quakes that have left a death toll exceeding 920 and over 50,000 people still missing.

President Trump has threatened that the US military will “complete the job” if Iran fails to comply with the ceasefire, as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz remain dangerously high. The warning comes as tanker attacks over two days have pulled the US and Iran back to the brink of conflict, putting the fragile truce on the edge just days after it was signed.

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Rubio: Trump Could Visit India Next Year

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump could visit India next year and that he looks forward to setting it up, even as US Ambassador to India Gor weighed in on visa curbs, referencing PM Modi’s stance on illegal migrants and saying Washington “100 per cent” agrees with it.

Mass Poisoning Bid At Mumbai Muharram Rally

Police say they have arrested a man over an alleged mass poisoning attempt at a Muharram rally in Mumbai, in a case that has raised serious security concerns ahead of further processions in the city.

Two TMCs, One Less-Than-Whole Opposition In Bengal Assembly

West Bengal’s political turbulence spilled onto the Assembly floor as Mamata’s loyalists and TMC rebels spent the first half of the inaugural session sparring with each other, leaving the BJP to watch the infighting from the sidelines.

Minister Defends Cucumber Farm Subsidy: ‘Farming Since Childhood’

Responding to the Express investigation into his Rs 99-lakh subsidy, Union Minister Bhagirath Choudhary said he has been farming since childhood and that this was “not a secret”, pushing back against questions over the subsidy approved by a board on which he holds an ex-officio position.