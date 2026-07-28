India news Live Updates, 28 July 2026: CJP says government assured protections for all protesters after late-night talks, Centre offered to shift Pradhan’s portfolio before resignation, Bihar constable suspended over AK-47 use

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with senior advocate Kapil Sibal, addressed a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, alleging that FIRs against student protesters in several states had not been withdrawn despite an agreement reached with the Union government. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

“No protester will be left alone. We are all in this together,” the Cockroach Janta Party said after a late-night meeting with government representatives that lasted two to three hours, ending past 1 am on Monday. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das wrote on X that the government’s representatives had shared copies of Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, the release of all detainees and a promise of no future action against protesters — and had reiterated a commitment to ensure similar notifications from the Union government and other BJP/NDA-ruled states by Monday. The statement came hours after Bihar and Assam announced they would release NEET protesters, even as West Bengal was yet to issue any such order. Despite the assurances, Mumbai Police continued to summon CJP protesters, casting a shadow over the government’s stated commitments.

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