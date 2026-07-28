India news Live Updates, 28 July 2026: CJP says government assured protections for all protesters after late-night talks, Centre offered to shift Pradhan’s portfolio before resignation, Bihar constable suspended over AK-47 use

“No protester will be left alone. We are all in this together,” the Cockroach Janta Party said after a late-night meeting with government representatives that lasted two to three hours, ending past 1 am on Monday. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das wrote on X that the government’s representatives had shared copies of Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, the release of all detainees and a promise of no future action against protesters — and had reiterated a commitment to ensure similar notifications from the Union government and other BJP/NDA-ruled states by Monday. The statement came hours after Bihar and Assam announced they would release NEET protesters, even as West Bengal was yet to issue any such order. Despite the assurances, Mumbai Police continued to summon CJP protesters, casting a shadow over the government’s stated commitments.
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Exclusive: Centre first offered to shift Pradhan’s portfolio — CJP said no
The Centre had offered to move Dharmendra Pradhan to a different ministry before he resigned, an Indian Express exclusive reveals. The CJP rejected the offer, insisting on a full resignation as accountability for the NEET paper leak. The long gap in establishing communication channels had led to an impasse that hardened the protest movement’s position well before a resolution was eventually reached.
Bihar constable suspended over AK-47 use; FIRs to be withdrawn
A Bihar constable has been suspended after being filmed brandishing an AK-47 against student protesters, even as the state has announced it will withdraw FIRs against detained demonstrators and release those in custody — moves that will be watched closely to see whether other NDA states follow with similar orders before the day is out.
Pradhan exit sparks demands for more ministerial resignations
Dharmendra Pradhan’s departure from the Education Ministry has triggered calls for ministers in Odisha and Chhattisgarh to step down over state-level paper leak controversies — a political ripple that suggests the accountability argument the protest movement built around Pradhan may be far from exhausted.
Indian-origin diamond trader released after family pays Rs 44 crore ransom in Mali
An Indian-origin diamond trader kidnapped in Mali has been released after his family paid a ransom of approximately Rs 44 crore — one of the largest reported ransoms in a kidnapping involving an Indian national in recent years, in a country where armed groups have operated with growing impunity.
Iran-US war: Trump threatens, Tehran denies, Khamenei warns of jihad
The Iran-US confrontation has reached a new threshold, with Trump issuing fresh military threats, Tehran officially denying the existence of an active war, and Supreme Leader Khamenei invoking the language of jihad — a three-way communication that suggests the conflict is entering one of its most unpredictable phases yet.