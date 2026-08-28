India News Live Updates, 28 August 2026: Four Tamil Nadu ministers reach Delhi to coordinate rescue of state residents stranded in Nepal flood disaster

Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna have arrived in New Delhi to monitor rescue and relief efforts for Tamil Nadu residents stranded in Nepal following devastating flash floods.

Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna, School Education Minister Rajmohan, Agriculture Minister Vinoth and Minister for Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Thennarasu — have arrived in New Delhi to monitor rescue and relief efforts for Tamil Nadu residents stranded in Nepal following devastating flash floods. The ministers visited the Help Centre Control Room at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi to coordinate operations on the ground.

Rescue teams are in a desperate race to reach approximately 100 people trapped inside a hydropower tunnel in Nepal as the flash flood disaster — now believed to have been triggered by a glacial collapse — continues to unfold. People from 30 countries are missing, with Indians among those unaccounted for. A veteran Mumbai mountaineer who gave up medicine for the mountains is among those missing. A glacial collapse is now emerging as the likely trigger, raising questions about India’s own preparedness for similar cascading Himalayan disasters.

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