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India News Live Updates, 28 August 2026: Four Tamil Nadu ministers reach Delhi to coordinate rescue of state residents stranded in Nepal flood disaster

Follow breaking news live updates on The Indian Express — four Tamil Nadu ministers arriving in Delhi to coordinate rescue of state residents stranded in Nepal's flash floods and Penguin India declining to publish Sonia Gandhi's book after requesting changes the author rejected, along with top headlines, politics, business, sports and city updates from India and around the world.

Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna have arrived in New Delhi to monitor rescue and relief efforts for Tamil Nadu residents stranded in Nepal following devastating flash floods.Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna have arrived in New Delhi to monitor rescue and relief efforts for Tamil Nadu residents stranded in Nepal following devastating flash floods.

Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna, School Education Minister Rajmohan, Agriculture Minister Vinoth and Minister for Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Thennarasu — have arrived in New Delhi to monitor rescue and relief efforts for Tamil Nadu residents stranded in Nepal following devastating flash floods. The ministers visited the Help Centre Control Room at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi to coordinate operations on the ground.

If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.

Nepal: Rescuers race to save 100 trapped inside hydropower tunnel

Rescue teams are in a desperate race to reach approximately 100 people trapped inside a hydropower tunnel in Nepal as the flash flood disaster — now believed to have been triggered by a glacial collapse — continues to unfold. People from 30 countries are missing, with Indians among those unaccounted for. A veteran Mumbai mountaineer who gave up medicine for the mountains is among those missing. A glacial collapse is now emerging as the likely trigger, raising questions about India’s own preparedness for similar cascading Himalayan disasters.

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Penguin India drops Sonia Gandhi’s book after author rejects changes

Penguin India has decided not to publish Sonia Gandhi’s book after asking for changes that the author rejected. Several Indian publishers are now in the fray for the rights, with HarperCollins reported to be close to finalising an agreement to publish and distribute the book in India — a development that will keep one of Indian publishing’s more politically sensitive titles in the news cycle.

MPSC 7th rank holder reveals ‘get 10 wrong’ paper leak plot

A candidate who secured 7th rank in the MPSC examination has revealed the mechanics of a paper leak designed to evade detection — including a deliberate instruction to get ten answers wrong to avoid raising suspicion. The disclosure has deepened the Maharashtra public services examination scandal and given investigators a rare inside account of how the fraud was engineered.

Chandipura virus: Two in three confirmed cases in Gujarat have died, toll at 28

The Chandipura virus outbreak in Gujarat has killed 28 people, with two of every three confirmed cases proving fatal — a case fatality rate that has alarmed public health authorities and placed the state’s disease surveillance and containment capacity under urgent scrutiny.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra bookings surged in 2026 — then came the Nepal floods

After four years of pause, bookings for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra had seen a marked surge this year, with many pilgrims taking the Nepal Rasuwa route — the same route now devastated by the flash floods, making the disaster a particular tragedy for a pilgrimage community that had only just been able to return to the journey.

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Live Updates
Aug 28, 2026 11:16 AM IST
Worker’s death sparks violence in Anand village; 8 detained

A compensation dispute following the death of a worker in a factory accident escalated into violence in Kalamsar village in Anand district on Thursday night. Police said protesters pelted stones and damaged vehicles, prompting them to use a lathi-charge and fire eight tear gas shells. Three policemen were injured and two youths sustained injuries in the lathi-charge.

The deceased worker, Ranjitsinh Natubhai Singha, had reportedly joined Rohan Dyes & Intermediate Company around 15 days ago. His family initially sought Rs 50 lakh in compensation, with the company eventually agreeing to pay Rs 30 lakh. Eight people have been detained in connection with the violence, police said.

Reported by- Aditi Raja

Aug 28, 2026 11:11 AM IST
Case registered against Derek O’Brien, Abhishek Banerjee over alleged clash with police

Kolkata Police has registered a case at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station following an alleged clash during the removal of an unauthorised hoarding at 9, Camac Street on August 27. Police said their team had accompanied Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials to the spot after the civic body sought assistance for the removal.

According to police, TMC leaders Derek O’Brien, Abhishek Banerjee, Humayun Kabir, Baisanor Chattopadhyay and others, along with their supporters, allegedly formed an unlawful assembly and obstructed police and KMC officials from carrying out their duties. The case has been registered under Sections 191(2), 191(3), 190, 121(1), 74, 3(5) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(Source: Kolkata Police)

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