India News LIVE Updates, 27 June 2026: Union Minister got Rs 99 lakh subsidy for cucumber farm from Ministry’s scheme, Venezuela toll tops 920

A vehicle is crushed at a building that collapsed after earthquakes struck La Guaira, Venezuela. (Photo: AP)

India News LIVE: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary received a Rs 99 lakh subsidy for a cucumber farm in Rajasthan under a horticulture scheme run by his own ministry. As MoS Agriculture, Choudhary is ex-officio Vice-President of the board that approved his project — one of only 467 approvals issued last year. His aide has said further details will be disclosed to the government. The list of beneficiaries under the Centre’s scheme also includes the wife, son and mother of an IAS officer.

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Venezuela Earthquake: Toll Tops 920, Over 50,000 Missing

Venezuela’s earthquake death toll has climbed sharply to over 920, with more than 50,000 people still missing as rescue efforts intensify across the country — a dramatic escalation from earlier estimates as the scale of destruction becomes clearer.

Story continues below this ad Hormuz Ceasefire In Doubt After Drone Attack, US Strikes The fragile calm in the Strait of Hormuz has been further shaken, with a drone attack and subsequent US strikes raising fresh doubts about whether the ceasefire agreed days earlier can hold. Rajasthan Maternal Deaths: Centre Seeks Report After WHO Query The Centre has sought a report on a spate of maternal deaths in Rajasthan after the World Health Organization asked the Indian government for information on a possible link to spurious oxytocin, with cases reported across hospitals in Kota, Bikaner and Jodhpur involving post-operative septicemia and dialysis. Op Sindoor: Agniveer Among Six Personnel Killed, Names Released The names of six Army and IAF personnel killed during Operation Sindoor have been made public, including an Agniveer among the casualties — bringing a measure of closure to families who had awaited official confirmation. ‘Operation Tiger 2.0 Has Begun’: Shinde Camp Eyes More Sena (UBT) MLAs A Shiv Sena minister aligned with Eknath Shinde has claimed that “Operation Tiger 2.0” has begun, alleging that as many as 14 Sena (UBT) MLAs may be preparing to switch sides — a fresh flashpoint in Maharashtra’s ongoing political turbulence. Live Updates

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