India News Live Updates, 27 July 2026: Heavy security around Jantar Mantar after CJP protest disperses, RAF fired pellet rounds at marchers, Centre to introduce Public Examinations Bill, Bihar bandh clashes

Heavy security at Jantar Mantar even after CJP protesters leave. RAF fired pellet rounds at the Parliament march. Centre to introduce Public Examinations Bill. Bihar bandh clashes leave three shot.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readJul 27, 2026 09:51 AM IST
RAF man fired 7 rounds from pellet gun, 5 hit protesters: ProbeRAF personnel during the protest on July 20. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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Heavy barricading and security personnel remain deployed around Jantar Mantar in Delhi even after CJP protesters have left the site, as the capital keeps a watchful eye on whether the student-led demonstrations over the NEET paper leak will resume. A probe has now found that an RAF personnel fired seven pellet rounds during the CJP Parliament march, hitting five people, with at least three requiring hospital treatment — a finding that has sharpened the political debate over the policing of the protest.

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Centre to introduce Public Examinations Bill 2026 in Parliament

The Centre has moved to introduce the Public Examinations Bill 2026 in the Monsoon Session, even as the Opposition has filed adjournment notices over the NEET paper leak — setting up a Parliament day where the government’s legislative answer to the exam crisis will face its first public test.

Bihar bandh: Three shot as protesters and police clash in Siwan

Three people suffered bullet injuries in Siwan during clashes between protesters and police amid a Bihar bandh called over the NEET paper leak. One of the injured said he had “come to get a certificate” and found himself caught in the firing — a detail that captures how quickly the protests have escalated beyond their student core.

Dharmendra Pradhan: Setback in Delhi, undiminished in Odisha

Despite sustained pressure from the CJP-led protests demanding his resignation over NEET, Dharmendra Pradhan’s political standing in Odisha remains intact — an analysis of how BJP’s calculation on whether to sacrifice the minister is being shaped as much by state-level arithmetic as by the national optics of the exam scandal.

Nandan Nilekani’s exam reform task force: Meet the six experts

The government has constituted a high-powered task force on exam reform led by Nandan Nilekani, with six specialists drawn from testing, technology and education policy. The panel’s composition will be read carefully for signals about how structural — or how cosmetic — the government’s reform intent really is.

PoK goes to polls today amid protests and Pakistan’s crackdown

The legislative assembly of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is heading to the polls today, even as protests against the electoral process continue and Islamabad has moved to suppress dissent ahead of the vote — an election being held under conditions that make its outcome difficult to read as a reliable expression of public will.

Anahat Singh makes history: India’s first world junior squash champion

Delhi teenager Anahat Singh has become the first Indian to win a world junior squash title, scripting a moment in a sport where India has long produced talent without delivering the ultimate prize at the junior level.

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