India News Live Updates, 27 July 2026: Heavy security around Jantar Mantar after CJP protest disperses, RAF fired pellet rounds at marchers, Centre to introduce Public Examinations Bill, Bihar bandh clashes

Heavy barricading and security personnel remain deployed around Jantar Mantar in Delhi even after CJP protesters have left the site, as the capital keeps a watchful eye on whether the student-led demonstrations over the NEET paper leak will resume. A probe has now found that an RAF personnel fired seven pellet rounds during the CJP Parliament march, hitting five people, with at least three requiring hospital treatment — a finding that has sharpened the political debate over the policing of the protest.

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Centre to introduce Public Examinations Bill 2026 in Parliament

The Centre has moved to introduce the Public Examinations Bill 2026 in the Monsoon Session, even as the Opposition has filed adjournment notices over the NEET paper leak — setting up a Parliament day where the government’s legislative answer to the exam crisis will face its first public test.