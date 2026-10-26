India news Live Updates, 26 October 2026: BJP plans nationwide protests over Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘offensive’ remarks against PM Modi’s father

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (left) was speaking at Bapu Sabhagar to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first Chief Minister, Shri Krishna Singh when a heckler said that PM Narendra Modi wasn't going anywhere. (Credit: ANI, PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced nationwide protests on Monday against what it described as “insulting, indecent and offensive” remarks made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late father. The BJP said it would hold demonstrations at all its state headquarters, accusing Kharge of crossing the limits of political discourse with a personal attack on the Prime Minister’s family.

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BJP announces nationwide protests over Kharge’s remarks on Modi’s late father

The BJP has called for demonstrations across the country on Monday over remarks made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at an event in Patna. In a statement, the party described the comments concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late father as “insulting, indecent and offensive” and said its state units would stage protests at their respective headquarters. BJP leaders alleged that the remarks crossed the boundaries of political discourse and amounted to a personal attack rather than criticism of governance or policy. The controversy has intensified the political confrontation between the BJP and Congress over the language used by their senior leaders.

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