India News LIVE Updates, 26 June 2026: Kota priest murder over temple land, Amit Shah meets Murmu amid reshuffle buzz, Venezuela toll rises to 235, drone strike rocks Hormuz

Union Home Minister Amit Shah calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Thursday. (@rashtrapatibhvn X/ANI Photo)

India LIVE news: A priest in Kota was found dead with 26 stab wounds, with investigators now focusing on a power struggle over 215 acres of land belonging to a 10th-century math at the centre of the case. The brutality of the killing has put a long-simmering dispute over the religious institution’s land holdings firmly under the spotlight.

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Amit Shah Meets President Murmu Amid Reshuffle Buzz

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Friday, fuelling fresh speculation of an imminent Union Cabinet reshuffle, even as the government has offered no official confirmation of the meeting’s agenda.

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