India News LIVE Updates, 26 June 2026: Kota priest murder over temple land, Amit Shah meets Murmu amid reshuffle buzz, Venezuela toll rises to 235, drone strike rocks Hormuz

India LIVE news: A priest in Kota was found dead with 26 stab wounds, with investigators now focusing on a power struggle over 215 acres of land belonging to a 10th-century math at the centre of the case. The brutality of the killing has put a long-simmering dispute over the religious institution’s land holdings firmly under the spotlight.
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Amit Shah Meets President Murmu Amid Reshuffle Buzz
Union Home Minister Amit Shah met President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Friday, fuelling fresh speculation of an imminent Union Cabinet reshuffle, even as the government has offered no official confirmation of the meeting’s agenda.
Venezuela Earthquake Toll Rises To 235
The death toll from Venezuela’s back-to-back earthquakes has climbed to 235, even as rescuers pulled three children alive from the rubble in a dramatic operation in La Guaira, offering a rare moment of relief amid the mounting toll.
Drone Strike Rocks Hormuz Days After US-Iran Peace Deal
A drone strike hit a cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz, rattling markets just days after the US and Iran signed their peace agreement. Crude oil prices climbed nearly 2 per cent in response, as the incident raised fresh doubts over the durability of the ceasefire.
MP Land Row: BJP Defends Mohan Yadav, Silent On Firm’s Land Buys
The Madhya Pradesh land controversy deepened as the BJP defended Chief Minister Mohan Yadav but stayed silent on a firm in which he and his wife Seema hold a 73 per cent stake buying at least 2.6 acres for Rs 1.43 crore after he became Chief Minister — a four-fold jump in land purchases since 2021.
UP Bonded Labour Horror: ‘Beaten With Rods, 20 Hours Of Work’
A disturbing account has emerged from Uttar Pradesh, where rescued bonded labourers described being beaten with rods, forced to work 20-hour shifts and given just one meal a day at a factory, in a case that has shaken the state.