India News LIVE Updates, 25 June 2026: Venezuela Declares Emergency After Back-To-Back Earthquakes, NIA Says Pahalgam Plot Was In Motion Week Before Attack, UPSC Rejects 569 Applications

Venezuela’s president, Delcy Rodríguez, declared a state of emergency after two powerful earthquakes caused widespread damage in the country. The first quake was of a magnitude of 7.1, and its epicentre was west of the community of Moron, about 168 km west of Caracas, at a depth of 13 km, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. An even larger 7.5-magnitude earthquake took place just minutes later. The second was situated at a depth of 10 km, and its epicentre was 16 km southwest of Moron.
Venezuela has declared a state of emergency after two powerful, back-to-back earthquakes struck the country, with the largest quake since 1900 collapsing buildings in the capital Caracas and several people feared dead. Videos showed buildings crumbling and residents fleeing onto the streets as the scale of destruction became clear. In an unrelated development, a third earthquake, this time of magnitude 7, hit Japan, jolting Hashikami Town in Aomori Prefecture, with its epicentre off the coast of Iwate Prefecture.
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