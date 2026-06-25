India News LIVE Updates, 25 June 2026: Venezuela Declares Emergency After Back-To-Back Earthquakes, NIA Says Pahalgam Plot Was In Motion Week Before Attack, UPSC Rejects 569 Applications

Rescue workers search through the rubble after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela (AP Photo)

Venezuela has declared a state of emergency after two powerful, back-to-back earthquakes struck the country, with the largest quake since 1900 collapsing buildings in the capital Caracas and several people feared dead. Videos showed buildings crumbling and residents fleeing onto the streets as the scale of destruction became clear. In an unrelated development, a third earthquake, this time of magnitude 7, hit Japan, jolting Hashikami Town in Aomori Prefecture, with its epicentre off the coast of Iwate Prefecture.

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NIA: Pahalgam Plot Was In Motion A Week Before Attack

A chargesheet filed by the NIA reveals that the Pahalgam terror plot was already in motion a week before the attack, with an app used to log coordinates and data analysis of two cellphones uncovering photos of the terrorists and chats with a Pakistan-based handler.

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