India News Live Updates, 24 June 2026: Tourist bus overturns in Tamil Nadu; 24 injured

Officials and locals gather at the site after a tourist bus overturned following a tyre burst, injuring at least 24 people, including 10 children, on National Highway in Viluppuram district, Tamil Nadu, Wednesday, (PTI Photo)

Breaking News Live Updates: A tourist bus carrying passengers overturned on a national highway in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram district on Wednesday. At least 24 people, including 10 children, were injured in the incident, according to the news agency PTI. According to preliminary reports, the accident took place after one of the bus tyres burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in. This blog is curated by Merin Varghese and Navya Roshan.

Delhi fire

A fire swept through a cluster of temporary labourers’ tin-shed accommodations near Udyog Bhawan in central Delhi early Wednesday, destroying around 200 structures. The blaze, reportedly sparked by an electrical panel, spread rapidly through the densely packed settlement. The fire was brought under control after more than two hours, and despite the involvement of several LPG cylinders, no casualties or injuries were reported. The incident occurred near the ongoing demolition site of Udyog Bhawan as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

Story continues below this ad Express Investigation: 2020 audit predicted Ram mandir donation row An Indian Express investigation reveals that a 2020 audit flagged the absence of standard operating procedures around Rs 3,500 crore in cash donations received by the Ram Mandir trust — six years before the current SIT probe into alleged fund irregularities. The audit firm’s report, submitted in November 2020, had recommended devising an SOP for each level of transaction, data management, staff and other resources to fix responsibility and accountability — a warning that went unheeded until the matter became the subject of a formal investigation. Jharkhand train derailment Rail services on the down line towards Asansol in West Bengal were briefly disrupted after the engine and two wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed near Mugma railway station in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Tuesday evening. According to railway officials, the freight train was leaving Eastern Coalfields Ltd’s central pool siding when the engine’s bumper reportedly overheated and detached near a main-line crossing, leading to the derailment. An electric pole was also damaged in the incident. No injuries were reported. US Senate votes to halt Iran war The US Senate on Tuesday approved a war powers resolution calling for an end to US military involvement in Iran, according to Reuters reports. The measure, which had already cleared the House of Representatives, marks the first time since the 1973 War Powers Act that both chambers of Congress have passed legislation seeking to withdraw US forces from hostilities. Although the resolution is unlikely to have immediate legal effect and is expected to remain symbolic, it reflects growing bipartisan unease over a conflict that public opinion polls suggest is increasingly unpopular. Four Republican senators joined most Democrats in backing the measure, while Trump dismissed the vote as “meaningless” and accused supporters of undermining his administration. The move comes as lawmakers prepare to scrutinise future funding requests for the war and any potential peace agreement with Iran. Lucknow Fire: Building escaped demolition a decade ago In a related thread to the ongoing Lucknow fire story, it has emerged that the building escaped demolition ten years ago after its owner claimed he hadn’t been given a hearing — a decision that has come under renewed scrutiny following the blaze. Live Updates Jun 24, 2026 09:56 AM IST Tourist bus overturns in Tamil Nadu; 24 injured At least 24 people, including 10 children, were injured after a tourist bus overturned following a tyre burst on a national highway in Tamil Nadu's Viluppuram district on Wednesday. According to officials, the bus lost control after one of its tyres burst while it was travelling along the highway, causing the vehicle to overturn. VIDEO |Tamil Nadu: At least 24 people, including 10 children, injured as a tourist bus overturns after tyre burst on National Highway in Viluppuram.#tamilnadunews #vilippuram



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/nywp6lz5oF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 24, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd