India News LIVE Updates, 23 June 2026: Minister George Kurian resigns as BJP skips him for Rajya Sabha term

George Kurian from the Union Council of Ministers resigns on Tuesday. (Source: File)

Breaking News Live Updates: Veteran BJP leader George Kurian today resigned as a Union Minister after his six-year term in the Rajya Sabha expired and the party did not renominate him to the Upper House of Parliament. The Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement that President Droupadi Murmu has accepted Kurian’s resignation under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution.

Anakapalli Fire: A fire broke out at the Dakshina Energy Industries unit in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, killing two workers, according to news agency PTI. Emergency teams rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed. Further details are awaited.

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