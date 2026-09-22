India news Live Updates, 22 September 2026: Two infants die as fire breaks out in Telangana hospital

A five-day-old newborn died in a fire that broke out at RIMS Hospital in Adilabad last night. 28 children admitted in a ward were safely rescued and evacuated in time. (Photo/ANI)

A massive fire broke out at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Telangana’s Adilabad district last night, killing two infants. The blaze, according to news agency ANI, broke out at 11:50 pm; one fire tender was rushed to the spot, and firefighters brought it under control. Twenty-eight children admitted to the ward were rescued. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident, ANI reported, citing a fire official.

If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.

Story continues below this ad Tamil Nadu CM Vijay launches expansion of breakfast scheme for school students Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay launched expansion of breakfast scheme for school students on Tuesday. The officials said that about 15.30 lakh additional students, studying in 15,454 schools, will be benefitted with expansion of the breakfast scheme. Speeding Thar crushes scooter in Greater Noida, kills rider A speeding Mahindra Thar hit a scooter on September 21 within the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida, according to the Noida police. The crash left the scooter rider—40-year-old Neeraj, a resident of Chipiyana—and his wife injured. The couple was rushed to a nearby hospital, where Neeraj succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His wife remains hospitalised. Police have impounded the vehicle, and efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver. Four European nations back India’s bid for permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council Four European nations, including Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, on Monday, backed India’s bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Slovakia’s Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said that India, being the leading country of the Global South and an emerging power in the Indo-Pacific, should have a place at the UN’s top decision-making body. The remarks come as the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, took part in the first high-level Visegrád Group (V4) meeting. Live Updates Sep 22, 2026 09:28 AM IST Speeding Thar crushes scooter in Greater Noida, kills rider Drishti from Delhi reports that the Noida police officers said that an accident took place on September 21 in Greater Noida under the Bisrakh police station, where a Thar hit a scooter, after which the scooter rider, Neeraj, a 40-year-old resident of Chipiyana and his wife were injured in the accident. They were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. During treatment, Neeraj succumbed to his injuries, while his wife is undergoing treatment. The car has been taken into custody, while the driver is yet to be traced. Sep 22, 2026 09:27 AM IST Tamil Nadu CM Vijay launches expansion of breakfast scheme for school students Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay launched the expansion of the breakfast scheme for school students on Tuesday. The officials said that about 15.30 lakh additional students, studying in 15,454 schools, will be benefitted with expansion of the breakfast scheme. VIDEO | Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay launches expansion of breakfast scheme for school students. CM Vijay serves students food in a school, interacts with them.#chennainews #cmvijay



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/M18mvGUta9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 22, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Sep 22, 2026 09:21 AM IST Two infants die as fire breaks out in Telangana hospital, 28 children rescued A massive fire broke out at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Telangana's Adilabad district last night, killing two infants. The blaze, according to news agency ANI, broke out at 11:50 pm; one fire tender was rushed to the spot, and firefighters brought it under control. Twenty-eight children admitted to the ward were rescued. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident, ANI reported, citing a fire official. Telangana | A five-day-old newborn died in a fire that broke out at RIMS Hospital in Adilabad last night. 28 children admitted in a ward were safely rescued and evacuated in time. The incident occurred around 11:50 pm. Upon receiving information, one fire tender was rushed to the… pic.twitter.com/XYJQNBqF0Y — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Sep 22, 2026 09:20 AM IST Four European nations back India's bid for permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council Four European nations, including Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Czech Republic, on Monday, backed India's bid for permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. Slovakia Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said that India being the leading country of the Global South and an emerging power in the Indo-Pacific, should have a place at the UN's top decision-making body. The remarks come as the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took part in the first high-level Visegard Group (V4).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd