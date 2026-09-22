India news Live Updates, 22 September 2026: Two infants die as fire breaks out in Telangana hospital

A five-day-old newborn died in a fire that broke out at RIMS Hospital in Adilabad last night. 28 children admitted in a ward were safely rescued and evacuated in time. (Photo/ANI)
A massive fire broke out at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Telangana’s Adilabad district last night, killing two infants. The blaze, according to news agency ANI, broke out at 11:50 pm; one fire tender was rushed to the spot, and firefighters brought it under control. Twenty-eight children admitted to the ward were rescued. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident, ANI reported, citing a fire official.
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