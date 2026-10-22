India news Live Updates, 22 October 2026: CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde summoned by Delhi Crime Branch today

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka as they come of Tihar Jail after the SEM Court ordered their release, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (@abhijeet_dipke X/ANI Video Grab) (Image enhanced using AI)

In a major development in the ongoing investigation into protests at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has summoned Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ajinkya Shinde to appear for questioning today. The Special Executive Magistrate’s court at Mandir Marg ordered the release of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Das and Ranka from judicial custody on October 21 after they furnished personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 and submitted written undertakings to maintain peace and abide by the law. The court directed them not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is denotified in accordance with the law. It also said any future protests must be held within the framework of the Constitution.

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