India News LIVE Updates, 22 June 2026: US-Iran Talks Yield Key Agreements After Walkout, Qatar Gas Hub Explosion Leaves 54 Injured, 18 Missing

The United States and Iran reached several key understandings during their first high-level talks in Switzerland, agreeing on a 60-day timeline to finalise a deal, setting up a High Level Committee to oversee the negotiations, and establishing communication mechanisms for the Strait of Hormuz, despite a tense start and a brief walkout by Iranian negotiators. After the first session of technical talks with the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said major progress had been made to end the “Lebanon war,” describing it as the “first real test.” However, the talks were expected to continue into the early hours of Monday, according to a US official. Tensions briefly flared during the negotiations, with President Trump issuing a sharp threat to the Iranian delegation over Hormuz before talks resumed.
Explosion At Qatar’s Natural Gas Hub: 54 Injured, 18 Missing
An explosion at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City natural gas hub has left at least 54 people injured and 18 missing, with search and rescue operations underway at the critical energy facility.
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NEET Retest Ends: Relief, Lingering Nerves
For students and parents, the NEET retest marked the end of a long ordeal, with most expressing relief even as some remained nervous about the outcome after weeks of uncertainty triggered by the original paper leak.
More Trouble For TMC As BJP Mulls Tabling CAG Reports
The TMC’s troubles look set to deepen further, with the BJP government reportedly considering tabling CAG reports from the last four years, adding a fresh layer of scrutiny to the party already grappling with defections. Separately, as regional parties splinter, the BJP is seeking to isolate Congress and reshape the Opposition landscape.
Qatar Explosion Adds To Gulf Energy Jitters
The blast comes at a sensitive moment for Gulf energy security, even as tensions over the Strait of Hormuz played out in parallel during the Switzerland talks, underscoring how fragile the region’s energy infrastructure remains.