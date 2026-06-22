India News LIVE Updates, 22 June 2026: US-Iran Talks Yield Key Agreements After Walkout, Qatar Gas Hub Explosion Leaves 54 Injured, 18 Missing

Iranian and US delegations during the first high-level talks in Switzerland on the Strait of Hormuz and Lebanon ceasefire mechanisms, June 22, 2026. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news and live news updates from India and around the world.

The United States and Iran reached several key understandings during their first high-level talks in Switzerland, agreeing on a 60-day timeline to finalise a deal, setting up a High Level Committee to oversee the negotiations, and establishing communication mechanisms for the Strait of Hormuz, despite a tense start and a brief walkout by Iranian negotiators. After the first session of technical talks with the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said major progress had been made to end the “Lebanon war,” describing it as the “first real test.” However, the talks were expected to continue into the early hours of Monday, according to a US official. Tensions briefly flared during the negotiations, with President Trump issuing a sharp threat to the Iranian delegation over Hormuz before talks resumed.

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