India news Live Updates, 21 September 2026: IMD orange alert for six Kerala districts as rains kill four, six swept away in Nilambur flash flood

As rains intensified in Keralam, triggering mudslides, landslides and flash floods that claimed five lives and left two persons missing, Chief Minister V D Satheesan ordered an hourly assessment of the situation. (Photo/PTI)

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for six Kerala districts — Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur — valid from 7 am on Monday, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with surface winds of up to 40 kmph likely at isolated places. Chief Minister VD Satheesan has directed the state’s rain situation to be assessed hourly, and SMS alerts have been issued in Idukki and Kottayam districts. Collectors in both districts have been directed to assess conditions and initiate evacuation if needed. On Sunday, four people were killed in separate landslip incidents in Idukki and Kottayam, while heavy rain triggered a flash flood on the Kottapuzha River in Nilambur, Malappuram, sweeping away six people. (PTI)

An Indian Express investigation has found that the Indian branch of ICBC, China’s largest state-owned bank, was placed on a watchlist by financial regulators in the aftermath of the 2017 Doklam standoff — a surveillance step triggered by the geopolitical crisis 2,000 km away. Despite being on the watchlist, the bank subsequently cleared a $500 million loan to Vedanta, a transaction that regulators later flagged — raising questions about how geopolitical risk assessments translate into financial oversight at foreign-owned institutions operating in India.

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