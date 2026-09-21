India news Live Updates, 21 September 2026: IMD orange alert for six Kerala districts as rains kill four, six swept away in Nilambur flash flood

A 56-year-old man was arrested after a class 6 student was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a shop in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area, police said, according to news agency ANI.
A case under relevant sections of rape laws, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and wrongful confinement was registered at the Women Police Station based on the victim's complaint.
"A class 6 student was allegedly sexually assaulted after her hands and legs were tied inside a shop in Delhi Sadar Bazar area. The girl had gone out to purchase stationery items when the incident allegedly took place. A case under relevant sections pertaining to rape, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and wrongful confinement was registered at the Women Police Station on the basis of the victim's complaint. The 56-year-old accused, identified as Maksud, was arrested on Friday in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway," the Delhi police said.