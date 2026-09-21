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India news Live Updates, 21 September 2026: IMD orange alert for six Kerala districts as rains kill four, six swept away in Nilambur flash flood

IMD orange alert for six Kerala districts as heavy rains kill four in landslips, six swept away in Nilambur flash flood. Express exclusive: Chinese bank in Mumbai flagged $500mn Vedanta loan after Doklam.

As rains intensified in Keralam, triggering mudslides, landslides and flash floods that claimed five lives and left two persons missing, Chief Minister V D Satheesan ordered an hourly assessment of the situation.As rains intensified in Keralam, triggering mudslides, landslides and flash floods that claimed five lives and left two persons missing, Chief Minister V D Satheesan ordered an hourly assessment of the situation. (Photo/PTI)

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for six Kerala districts — Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur — valid from 7 am on Monday, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with surface winds of up to 40 kmph likely at isolated places. Chief Minister VD Satheesan has directed the state’s rain situation to be assessed hourly, and SMS alerts have been issued in Idukki and Kottayam districts. Collectors in both districts have been directed to assess conditions and initiate evacuation if needed. On Sunday, four people were killed in separate landslip incidents in Idukki and Kottayam, while heavy rain triggered a flash flood on the Kottapuzha River in Nilambur, Malappuram, sweeping away six people. (PTI)

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Express exclusive: Chinese bank in Mumbai flagged after Doklam — then cleared a $500mn Vedanta loan

An Indian Express investigation has found that the Indian branch of ICBC, China’s largest state-owned bank, was placed on a watchlist by financial regulators in the aftermath of the 2017 Doklam standoff — a surveillance step triggered by the geopolitical crisis 2,000 km away. Despite being on the watchlist, the bank subsequently cleared a $500 million loan to Vedanta, a transaction that regulators later flagged — raising questions about how geopolitical risk assessments translate into financial oversight at foreign-owned institutions operating in India.

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India’s new sulphur crisis: Import prices treble as Russia and West Asia energy sites are hit

Sulphur import prices have more than trebled over the past year as attacks on energy infrastructure in Russia and West Asia disrupt global supply chains — a supply shock with direct consequences for India’s fertiliser sector and food prices, since sulphur is a critical input for superphosphate and other agricultural inputs.

Tata Trusts challenge Chandrasekaran’s ‘casting vote’ reappointment

Tata Trusts have challenged N Chandrasekaran’s use of a casting vote to reappoint himself as chairman of Tata Sons — a governance dispute that has brought the boardroom feud between the Tata group’s founding trusts and its professional leadership into open confrontation, with significant implications for the group’s long-term succession structure.

Bihar floods: ‘Whatever we earn, the Ganga takes it away’

Survivors in Bhagalpur’s flood relief camps describe a cycle of loss so relentless it has become the rhythm of their lives — planting, earning, flooding, losing — a ground report from Bihar’s most flood-battered districts where the Ganga’s annual inundation is no longer a disaster but a condition of existence.

India-origin woman elected to Swedish Parliament

Nila Vikhe Patil, niece of Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, has been elected to the Swedish Parliament — a first for the family and a rare instance of the Indian diaspora’s second generation making an entry into European national legislatures.

Live Updates
Sep 21, 2026 09:52 AM IST
Class 6 student allegedly sexually assaulted in Delhi Sadar Bazar area

A 56-year-old man was arrested after a class 6 student was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a shop in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area, police said, according to news agency ANI.

A case under relevant sections of rape laws, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and wrongful confinement was registered at the Women Police Station based on the victim's complaint.

"A class 6 student was allegedly sexually assaulted after her hands and legs were tied inside a shop in Delhi Sadar Bazar area. The girl had gone out to purchase stationery items when the incident allegedly took place. A case under relevant sections pertaining to rape, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and wrongful confinement was registered at the Women Police Station on the basis of the victim's complaint. The 56-year-old accused, identified as Maksud, was arrested on Friday in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway," the Delhi police said.

Sep 21, 2026 09:48 AM IST
Chokkad flash flood: 6 dead, search on for missing woman in Kerala

The Chokkad flash flood in Kerala has claimed six lives after the Kottappuzha River overflowed following heavy rain, with five bodies recovered so far.

Sep 21, 2026 09:43 AM IST
Kerala flash floods: House destroyed, five families evacuated after heavy rains in Idukki district

Heavy rains continue to batter the Idukki district in Kerala, triggering a major landslide at Pazhampallichal in Adimali that destroyed one house and blocked vehicular traffic, following a previous incident in Munnar-Vattavada.

A major tragedy was averted after five families narrowly escaped by relocating just in time before the debris and floodwaters struck. While residents and Fire and Rescue Services personnel work to clear the roads, authorities have successfully evacuated families from the hazardous zone to a newly established relief camp at the LP School in Palisakkallu.

Sep 21, 2026 09:39 AM IST
IIT Bombay student suicide: Case transferred to Mumbai police crime branch

The IIT Bombay student suicide case has been transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, which will investigate the allegations against Professor Suryanarayan Dulla.

The father of the deceased has accused the professor of making casteist remarks to the deceased student, said the Mumbai police, according to news agency ANI.

Sep 21, 2026 09:36 AM IST
Sensex jumps 448 points to 74,743; Nifty rises 50 points in early trade

Sensex jumped 448.32 points to 74,743.28 in early trade, while the Nifty gained 50.3 points to 23,396.70 as Indian benchmark indices opened higher.

Sep 21, 2026 09:31 AM IST
Orange alert for six Kerala districts; four dead in rain incidents

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for six Kerala districts — Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur — valid from 7 am on Monday, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with surface winds of up to 40 kmph likely at isolated places. Chief Minister VD Satheesan has directed the state’s rain situation to be assessed hourly, and SMS alerts have been issued in Idukki and Kottayam districts. Collectors in both districts have been directed to assess conditions and initiate evacuation if needed. On Sunday, four people were killed in separate landslip incidents in Idukki and Kottayam, while heavy rain triggered a flash flood on the Kottapuzha River in Nilambur, Malappuram, sweeping away six people.

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