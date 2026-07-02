India news LIVE updates, 2 July 2026: Bengaluru daycare horror — toddlers stuffed into washing machines

Bengaluru police have registered a case against five caregivers at Capgemini's on-campus creche in Bengaluru (Image generated using AI).

Toddlers at a creche inside a Bengaluru IT campus were locked inside washing machines and forced into pipes, in a case of abuse that has sent shockwaves across the city. Five people have been booked in connection with the incident at the Capgemini campus facility.

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Navi Mumbai: Two women survive electric shock from exposed wire on waterlogged road

Two women in Navi Mumbai received electric shocks after stepping on an exposed wire submerged in waterlogged road water, highlighting the lethal combination of monsoon flooding and unsafe electrical infrastructure that recurs across Mumbai’s suburbs every year.

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