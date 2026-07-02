India news LIVE updates, 2 July 2026: Bengaluru daycare horror — toddlers stuffed into washing machines

Toddlers at a creche inside a Bengaluru IT campus were locked inside washing machines and forced into pipes, in a case of abuse that has sent shockwaves across the city. Five people have been booked in connection with the incident at the Capgemini campus facility.
If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.
Navi Mumbai: Two women survive electric shock from exposed wire on waterlogged road
Two women in Navi Mumbai received electric shocks after stepping on an exposed wire submerged in waterlogged road water, highlighting the lethal combination of monsoon flooding and unsafe electrical infrastructure that recurs across Mumbai’s suburbs every year.
Ayodhya donation row: UP weighs referring probe to central agency
The Ram Mandir donation controversy sharpened as Uttar Pradesh is now weighing the option of transferring the probe to a central agency, with the state SIT given a deadline of July 15 to complete its investigation.
For 3 years, Chhattisgarh cops ‘inflated’ salaries — then AI spotted it
An AI-based audit system caught what human supervisors missed for three years — a systematic salary inflation scheme running inside Chhattisgarh’s police force, in a case that raises sharp questions about financial oversight in state institutions.
England end 60-year World Cup curse, Congo coach learns of father’s death at press conference
Thomas Tuchel’s England ended a 60-year World Cup hoodoo by coming from behind to beat DR Congo — a victory made poignant by the moment at the post-match press conference when Congo coach Sébastien Desabre was visibly shocked to learn of his father’s death live on camera.