India news Live Updates, 19 October 2026: CJP alleges deliberate delays in release of Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has accused authorities of deliberately prolonging the custody of party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka by “delaying” court proceedings and rejecting bail sureties on “vague” grounds. The detention follows their arrest for scaling locked gates to enter Jantar Mantar after it was denotified as a designated protest site.

They were detained on October 13 and sent to five days of judicial custody on October 14.

Story continues below this ad

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, in a post on X, said, “The state is deliberately prolonging Ashu and Saurav’s illegal arrest by using every dirty trick in the book to delay court proceedings and prevent their release.”

“They have no legal grounds to keep them behind bars, so they are resorting to delaying tactics to keep them there,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.

CJP alleges deliberate delays in release of its leaders, Ranka and Das remain in custody

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has alleged that state authorities and Delhi Police are deliberately stalling the release of detained leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. CJP legal head Ratna Singh claimed that a scheduled bail hearing before the Special Executive Magistrate was derailed after proceedings were diverted toward an unverified threatening message received by the magistrate, while four sureties furnished for the leaders were rejected on vague grounds. The leaders were initially detained after entering Jantar Mantar by scaling its gates following its denotification as a protest site.

Latur man stripped, assaulted in viral video; Maharashtra police launch probe

Police in Maharashtra’s Latur district have launched an active investigation after a disturbing video surfaced online showing a young man being stripped, beaten with belts, and subjected to having petrol poured on his private parts. Preliminary inquiries indicate the incident occurred over two months ago, and while authorities have identified the victim and urged him to record an official statement, no formal complaint had been filed prior to the video going viral on social media.

‘Last warning’: Gangster Anil Pandit claims responsibility for Tiger Shroff firing

Mumbai Police have stepped up security around Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff after multiple rounds of gunfire were discharged near his vehicle in the Juhu area. Gangster Anil Pandit, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, claimed responsibility for the attack on social media alongside Harman Sandhu, issuing a menacing warning targeting individuals in the film industry who fail to align with their group or associate with Salman Khan.

Kolkata stampede tragedy: Ropes dropped, single exit points spark safety review

West Bengal administration and police are facing intense scrutiny following a catastrophic stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata that left several dead and injured. Eyewitness accounts and initial administrative findings point to a dangerous convergence of heavy rain, massive crowd surges along narrow lanes, confusion triggered by announcements, and restricted exit management that turned a festive evening into a disaster.

A tea seller’s Rs 4.5 lakh offer: Inside CBI’s latest NEET-UG chargesheet findings

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the NEET-UG examination paper leak case, detailing systemic security loopholes and vulnerabilities enabled by administrative lapses. Investigators highlighted how compromised handling protocols and a lack of rigorous monitoring allowed question papers to be accessed and leaked, implicating various local operatives including a small-scale tea stall owner linked to financial transactions.