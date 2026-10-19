India news Live Updates, 19 October 2026: CJP alleges deliberate delays in release of Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das

Johnson Abraham from Bengaluru reports that the Karnataka High Court has denied anticipatory bail to Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) member Shantha Hosamani, ordering a further CID investigation into allegations that she favored a job aspirant during the May 2026 Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) interviews. Upon reviewing the marks awarded by the committee and noting 13 phone calls exchanged between Hosamani and the candidate, the court identified prima facie evidence of malpractice, violating regulations that prohibit KPSC members from having contact with candidates. The High Court emphasized the necessity of a thorough investigation to maintain institutional integrity, particularly as the final selection list for 384 KAS posts has been stayed since July 31, 2026, amid widespread allegations of corruption.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has accused authorities of deliberately prolonging the custody of party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka by “delaying” court proceedings and rejecting bail sureties on “vague” grounds. The detention follows their arrest for scaling locked gates to enter Jantar Mantar after it was denotified as a designated protest site.
They were detained on October 13 and sent to five days of judicial custody on October 14.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, in a post on X, said, “The state is deliberately prolonging Ashu and Saurav’s illegal arrest by using every dirty trick in the book to delay court proceedings and prevent their release.”
“They have no legal grounds to keep them behind bars, so they are resorting to delaying tactics to keep them there,” he added.
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CJP alleges deliberate delays in release of its leaders, Ranka and Das remain in custody
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has alleged that state authorities and Delhi Police are deliberately stalling the release of detained leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. CJP legal head Ratna Singh claimed that a scheduled bail hearing before the Special Executive Magistrate was derailed after proceedings were diverted toward an unverified threatening message received by the magistrate, while four sureties furnished for the leaders were rejected on vague grounds. The leaders were initially detained after entering Jantar Mantar by scaling its gates following its denotification as a protest site.
Latur man stripped, assaulted in viral video; Maharashtra police launch probe
Police in Maharashtra’s Latur district have launched an active investigation after a disturbing video surfaced online showing a young man being stripped, beaten with belts, and subjected to having petrol poured on his private parts. Preliminary inquiries indicate the incident occurred over two months ago, and while authorities have identified the victim and urged him to record an official statement, no formal complaint had been filed prior to the video going viral on social media.
‘Last warning’: Gangster Anil Pandit claims responsibility for Tiger Shroff firing
Mumbai Police have stepped up security around Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff after multiple rounds of gunfire were discharged near his vehicle in the Juhu area. Gangster Anil Pandit, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, claimed responsibility for the attack on social media alongside Harman Sandhu, issuing a menacing warning targeting individuals in the film industry who fail to align with their group or associate with Salman Khan.
Kolkata stampede tragedy: Ropes dropped, single exit points spark safety review
West Bengal administration and police are facing intense scrutiny following a catastrophic stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata that left several dead and injured. Eyewitness accounts and initial administrative findings point to a dangerous convergence of heavy rain, massive crowd surges along narrow lanes, confusion triggered by announcements, and restricted exit management that turned a festive evening into a disaster.
A tea seller’s Rs 4.5 lakh offer: Inside CBI’s latest NEET-UG chargesheet findings
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the NEET-UG examination paper leak case, detailing systemic security loopholes and vulnerabilities enabled by administrative lapses. Investigators highlighted how compromised handling protocols and a lack of rigorous monitoring allowed question papers to be accessed and leaked, implicating various local operatives including a small-scale tea stall owner linked to financial transactions.
Manish Sahu from Lucknow reports that in the ongoing investigation into the death of 27-year-old cafe owner Shiva Sharma, who fell from his apartment on October 9, the Uttar Pradesh government has transferred Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikrant Vir and removed Hazratganj Station House Officer Vikram Singh. Lucknow Police have issued non-bailable warrants for Sharma’s live-in partner, model-influencer Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi, and their driver, Tanveer Ali, while doubling the reward for information leading to their arrest to Rs 50,000 each. While authorities continue their search, Shraddha has released viral videos asserting her innocence, claiming that the case was filed falsely due to familial disapproval of their relationship and insisting that apartment CCTV footage will exonerate her.
Mohamed Thaver from Mumbai reports that police have registered a case against 3 unidentified shooters in the firing incident at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's residence.
Case registered under BNS Sections 109(1), 3(5) and Arms Act Sections 3, 25.
Police in Maharashtra's Latur district have launched an active investigation after a disturbing video surfaced online showing a young man being stripped, beaten with belts, and subjected to having petrol poured on his private parts, an official said on Sunday, according to PTI.
Preliminary inquiries indicate the incident occurred over two months ago, and while authorities have identified the victim and urged him to record an official statement, no formal complaint had been filed prior to the video going viral on social media.
“We have launched a probe after coming across the video. The exact sequence of events and other details are expected to emerge after the victim’s statement is recorded,” the official said.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has accused authorities of deliberately prolonging the custody of party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka by "delaying" court proceedings and rejecting bail sureties on "vague" grounds. The detention follows their arrest for scaling locked gates to enter Jantar Mantar after it was denotified as a designated protest site.
They were detained on October 13 and sent to five days of judicial custody on October 14.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, in a post on X, said, "The state is deliberately prolonging Ashu and Saurav's illegal arrest by using every dirty trick in the book to delay court proceedings and prevent their release."
"They have no legal grounds to keep them behind bars, so they are resorting to delaying tactics to keep them there," he added.