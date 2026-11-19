Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during a review meeting on preparedness for Cyclone Akvan at the SRC Control Room, in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The Odisha government has evacuated nearly 50,000 people to safety as severe cyclonic storm ‘Akvan’ shifts course towards the eastern coast, with landfall likely between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who chaired a high-level preparedness review meeting, said the state is targeting zero casualties with massive evacuations underway across Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri. With wind speeds expected around 100 kmph and the IMD warning of extremely heavy rainfall across 11 districts on Thursday and Friday, schools have been closed for three days, employee leaves cancelled, and 448 of the 3,000 designated cyclone shelters made operational backed by Rs 20 crore in immediate relief funds.

All eyes are on southern China today as US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a rare trilateral summit in Shenzhen. With Beijing using the talks to pitch its “Shenzhen system” to co-direct the global order, the high-stakes meeting could reshape geopolitical equations across trade, security and global governance.

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