India News Live Updates, 18 September 2026: BRS moves privilege notice against Revanth Reddy over KCR allegations

BRS MLAs submit a breach of privilege notice against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over alleged remarks against K Chandrasekhar Rao.(File photo)

Telangana officials in Siddipet district have initiated an enquiry into alleged land irregularities involving the Erravelly farmhouse of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), following orders from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for a 30-day Special Enquiry Team (SET) probe into 388 acres of assigned land. Responding to allegations of “looting” lands worth Rs 1 lakh crore, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao demanded a judicial inquiry headed by a sitting High Court or Supreme Court judge instead of “handpicked” regimes, declaring full readiness to face legal consequences if any wrongdoing is established.

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Sikh trucker stabbed 17 times at US rest stop

Days after a racist social media post targeted South Asians in the US, a Sikh truck driver was stabbed 17 times at a Wyoming rest stop. The brutal assault has heightened concerns over anti-immigrant sentiment and hate crimes against Indian professionals and workers in America.

Story continues below this ad SC ‘shocked’ over unnatural deaths in Manipur relief camps, calls for report The Supreme Court has expressed deep shock over unnatural deaths in Manipur relief camps and called for a detailed status report, pressing the administration on conditions facing displaced families across the conflict-affected state. Noel Tata slams Chandrasekaran extension, warns against Tata Sons listing In a major corporate clash on the Tata Sons board, Noel Tata slammed N Chandrasekaran’s tenure extension, warning that listing the holding company publicly would destroy its character and long-held founding values. Two killed as staging gives way at Mumbai Metro Line 4 site In Mumbai, two workers were killed after construction staging collapsed at a Metro Line 4 site in Wadala, leading to calls for stricter safety compliance across ongoing infrastructure projects. CBFC flags screening of Umar Khalid documentary at IIIT-Hyderabad The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has flagged the unauthorized campus screening of a documentary on activist Umar Khalid at IIIT-Hyderabad, citing regulatory compliance protocols for non-certified public screenings. Live Updates Sep 18, 2026 09:43 AM IST College teacher among four held for alleged drug peddling in Kerala A college teacher and three others were arrested in Malappuram’s Nilambur for allegedly peddling drugs, including MDMA, police said on Friday. The accused were identified as Suhail Peringodan, a teacher at a college in Mampad, Reena T N, Vivek Vijayan and Subrahmanyan. Police initially recovered 0.4 grams of MDMA and 0.5 grams of ganja from Subrahmanyan after acting on a tip-off. During the investigation, police allegedly found that Suhail had been regularly supplying MDMA to Vivek and Reena and was involved in supplying the drug to students and friends on a wider scale. Police said the accused admitted to purchasing MDMA from wholesale suppliers in Kondotty and Manjeri and selling it to others. A probe is underway to determine whether the teacher supplied drugs to students and to trace the wholesale suppliers. Sep 18, 2026 09:23 AM IST BRS moves privilege notice against Revanth Reddy over KCR allegations The BRS on Thursday submitted a breach of privilege notice against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of making false allegations against party president K Chandrasekhar Rao during his Assembly speech. The party also alleged police high-handedness against its women MLAs and said it would approach the National Commission for Women and National Human Rights Commission over the matter.

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