India News Live Updates, 18 September 2026: BRS moves privilege notice against Revanth Reddy over KCR allegations

A college teacher and three others were arrested in Malappuram’s Nilambur for allegedly peddling drugs, including MDMA, police said on Friday.
The accused were identified as Suhail Peringodan, a teacher at a college in Mampad, Reena T N, Vivek Vijayan and Subrahmanyan. Police initially recovered 0.4 grams of MDMA and 0.5 grams of ganja from Subrahmanyan after acting on a tip-off.
During the investigation, police allegedly found that Suhail had been regularly supplying MDMA to Vivek and Reena and was involved in supplying the drug to students and friends on a wider scale.
Police said the accused admitted to purchasing MDMA from wholesale suppliers in Kondotty and Manjeri and selling it to others. A probe is underway to determine whether the teacher supplied drugs to students and to trace the wholesale suppliers.