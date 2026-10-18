India News Live Updates, 18 October 2026: 13 devotees killed, 40 injured after truck runs over pilgrims near Gwalior temple

Thirteen devotees were killed, and 40 others were injured after a paddy-laden truck ran over pilgrims near Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, in the early hours of Sunday (Oct 18). According to Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh, the truck was travelling from the Chhinor direction when it lost control on a steep stretch where heavy vehicles are restricted. The vehicle reportedly broke through police barricades before crashing into the temple’s outer wall and gate. Two police personnel on duty were also injured.

“This is a tragic incident where pilgrims were travelling to Sheetla Mata Temple in large numbers. The road coming from the Chhinor side has a steep slope where heavy traffic is restricted. Around 1.30 AM, a truck loaded with paddy was stopped there. It broke through the police barricades, suddenly lost control, came down, and crashed into the outer wall and gate of the temple. The devotees who were on the road were crushed underneath it, leading to this accident,” Singh said.

Story continues below this ad

“Two police personnel who were on duty at the spot were also injured, and their treatment is ongoing,” he added.

“According to the information received so far, a total of 39 people have been taken to the hospital, out of which 12 people have died. 5 or 6 patients are critically injured with fractures, while the rest sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving treatment,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.

Gwalior temple tragedy: Truck runs over pilgrims near Sheetla Mata Temple

A paddy-laden truck reportedly broke through police barricades and ran over devotees near Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior in the early hours of October 18. The vehicle was travelling from the Chhinor direction when it lost control on a steep slope where heavy vehicles are restricted, according to Gwalior SSP Dharmveer Singh. It subsequently crashed into the temple’s outer wall and gate. Two police personnel who were on duty at the spot were also injured and are undergoing treatment. Singh said 39 people had been taken to hospital, including patients with critical injuries and fractures. The final death toll and the number of injured need to be confirmed against the latest official update.

Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede: 18 dead as rain and rumour fuel chaos

Eighteen people were killed in a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, where rain and rumours reportedly combined to create a deadly situation. The incident has raised questions about crowd management and safety arrangements at a major public gathering. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the crush and the sequence of events at the pandal.

Kolkata stampede probe: 12 detained, SIT formed

Twelve people have been detained and a special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the Kolkata Durga Puja stampede that killed 18 people. The investigation is focused on the circumstances surrounding the incident and the role of those responsible for organising the event. Further details about the detentions and the probe are expected as the investigation progresses.

Maharashtra asks Election Commission to fix Form 6 issue for voters deleted in SIR

Maharashtra has asked the Election Commission to address an issue involving Form 6 for people whose names were struck off during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The concern centres on affected voters being asked to swear that they are new voters when seeking to have their names included again. The state has sought a resolution to the Form 6 process to address the difficulties faced by people whose names were deleted during the revision.

Muzaffarpur schools accused of siphoning Rs 70 crore under guise of repairs

Forty-six schools in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district are under scrutiny over allegations that Rs 70 crore was siphoned off under the guise of repair work. The allegations raise questions about the allocation and use of funds meant for school infrastructure. The case puts the spotlight on oversight of public expenditure and the need to establish whether the repair claims and payments were legitimate.