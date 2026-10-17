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India News Live Updates, 17 October 2026: US lawmakers urge Marco Rubio to raise CJP protest handling during India visit

US lawmakers write to Marco Rubio ahead of India trip, urging him to question Delhi over CJP protest crackdown.

US Secretary Marco Rubio to land in India on October 17.US Secretary Marco Rubio to land in India on October 17.

A group of progressive American lawmakers has written to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ahead of his visit to India, urging him to directly address the Indian government’s handling and containment of protests led by the Citizen Rights Protection (CJP) movement. Pointing to growing concerns over civil liberties and student dissent, the lawmakers called on Rubio to raise questions during his meetings with senior Indian officials as he begins his multi-city tour focused on bilateral energy, trade, and strategic ties.

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US President Donald Trump has waived sanctions under a key Russia legislation that gave the administration authority to levy up to 100% tariffs on countries importing Russian oil, including India. The move follows an agreement announced between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin under which Moscow will supply diesel to stabilize global energy markets.

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BJP veteran LK Advani admitted to Delhi hospital with chest infection

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AISA’s Neha Bora released from preventive detention; Abhijeet Dipke to face magistrate

All India Students’ Association (AISA) activist Neha Bora has been released from preventive detention by Delhi Police following yesterday’s anti-CEC demonstrations . Meanwhile, CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke remains in custody and will be produced before a executive magistrate today .

Spoke to PM Modi, he is visiting Canada on December 11-12, says Mark Carney

Former Bank of England governor and Canadian political figure Mark Carney confirmed he spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Canada on December 11 and 12 to bolster trade and strategic ties.

‘Kill Indian people’: Chilling fresh details emerge on teen in US Hindu temple plot case

Investigators probing a foiled mass shooting at a Hindu temple in the United States have uncovered chilling text messages and diary notes from the suspect detailing an explicit directive to target worshippers, following the shooter’s arrest when his rifle jammed on site.

Live Updates
Oct 17, 2026 08:58 AM IST
Four killed, two injured in blast at Gujarat pharma unit

Four people were killed and two injured in a blast at a pharmaceutical company in the GIDC Saykha Industrial Estate in Vagra taluka of Gujarat’s Bharuch district late Friday night. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

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Oct 17, 2026 08:53 AM IST
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes Shimla

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Shimla in Himachal Pradesh early on Saturday, with tremors recorded at 4.36 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre at latitude 31.298° N and longitude 77.529° E. Further details on its impact and any damage are awaited. Earlier, on October 6, a magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Chamoli in Uttarakhand, with tremors felt across Delhi-NCR.

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Oct 17, 2026 08:49 AM IST
AAP leader Atishi compares tricolour detentions to British rule

AAP leader Atishi alleged that people were being detained for unfurling the national flag, claiming that Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were in a high-security prison for unfurling the tricolour at Jantar Mantar. She also claimed that Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora and hundreds of others were detained for carrying the national flag. Atishi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of going to any extent to retain power, alleging that their actions could be “worse than the Britishers”.

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Oct 17, 2026 08:45 AM IST
RJD MP Sudhakar Singh writes to Bihar CM over IPS officer's Rs 5 crore defamation notice

RJD's Buxar MP Sudhakar Singh has addressed an open letter to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary after receiving a six-page legal notice demanding Rs 5 crore in damages from senior IPS officer Kundan Krishnan. Sent on behalf of the Special Task Force (STF) Director General, the notice accuses Singh of making false, defamatory statements regarding Krishnan's alleged role in the Bharat Tiwari encounter case. The notice demands a public apology within 15 days or threatens a civil suit. Striking a defiant tone, Singh published the notice and his response online, refusing to back down or apologize. In his letter to CM Choudhary, the MP questioned whether the government granted required prior approval to Krishnan to issue the notice under service conduct rules.

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