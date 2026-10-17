India News Live Updates, 17 October 2026: US lawmakers urge Marco Rubio to raise CJP protest handling during India visit

A group of progressive American lawmakers has written to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ahead of his visit to India, urging him to directly address the Indian government’s handling and containment of protests led by the Citizen Rights Protection (CJP) movement. Pointing to growing concerns over civil liberties and student dissent, the lawmakers called on Rubio to raise questions during his meetings with senior Indian officials as he begins his multi-city tour focused on bilateral energy, trade, and strategic ties.

US President Donald Trump has waived sanctions under a key Russia legislation that gave the administration authority to levy up to 100% tariffs on countries importing Russian oil, including India. The move follows an agreement announced between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin under which Moscow will supply diesel to stabilize global energy markets.

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BJP veteran LK Advani admitted to Delhi hospital with chest infection

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Delhi after complaining of a chest infection . Hospital officials stated that the senior leader is currently under observation and his condition is stable.

AISA’s Neha Bora released from preventive detention; Abhijeet Dipke to face magistrate

All India Students’ Association (AISA) activist Neha Bora has been released from preventive detention by Delhi Police following yesterday’s anti-CEC demonstrations . Meanwhile, CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke remains in custody and will be produced before a executive magistrate today .

Spoke to PM Modi, he is visiting Canada on December 11-12, says Mark Carney

Former Bank of England governor and Canadian political figure Mark Carney confirmed he spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Canada on December 11 and 12 to bolster trade and strategic ties.

‘Kill Indian people’: Chilling fresh details emerge on teen in US Hindu temple plot case

Investigators probing a foiled mass shooting at a Hindu temple in the United States have uncovered chilling text messages and diary notes from the suspect detailing an explicit directive to target worshippers, following the shooter’s arrest when his rifle jammed on site.