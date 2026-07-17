India news Live Updates, 17 July 2026: Three students killed as train rams school van in Bengal’s Murshidabad

Rescue workers at the site in Murshidabad, West Bengal, where a train rammed a school van on Thursday morning, killing three students, July 17, 2026. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news and live news updates from India and around the world.

Three students were killed after a train rammed a school van in West Bengal’s Murshidabad on Thursday morning, in a tragedy that has added to a week already marked by rain deaths and infrastructure failures across the country. Details of the exact circumstances — the crossing, the timing, whether barriers were in place — are still emerging as rescue and relief operations continue at the site.

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Lord’s ODI could be Rohit Sharma’s last match for India

The third ODI against England at Lord’s is shaping up as a potential farewell for Rohit Sharma, with sources indicating that the BCCI and team management are prepared for the captain to announce his retirement from the format after the match — a quietly significant moment for Indian cricket at one of the game’s most storied venues.

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