India news Live Updates, 17 July 2026: Three students killed as train rams school van in Bengal’s Murshidabad

Three students were killed after a train rammed a school van in West Bengal’s Murshidabad on Thursday morning, in a tragedy that has added to a week already marked by rain deaths and infrastructure failures across the country. Details of the exact circumstances — the crossing, the timing, whether barriers were in place — are still emerging as rescue and relief operations continue at the site.
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Lord’s ODI could be Rohit Sharma’s last match for India
The third ODI against England at Lord’s is shaping up as a potential farewell for Rohit Sharma, with sources indicating that the BCCI and team management are prepared for the captain to announce his retirement from the format after the match — a quietly significant moment for Indian cricket at one of the game’s most storied venues.
Trump claims China stole 220 million US voter files
Donald Trump has claimed that China stole sensitive information from 220 million voter files across 18 states, calling it the largest electoral data compromise in history — an allegation that, if substantiated, would represent an extraordinary breach of American democratic infrastructure, and one that Beijing has not yet formally responded to.
Gujarat Police’s anti-radicalisation SOP triggers political storm
A Gujarat Police standard operating procedure that references beards, niqabs and Arabic phrases as markers of potential radicalisation has drawn sharp criticism from opposition politicians and civil liberties groups, who say it amounts to religious profiling with a formal policy sanction.
Maratha quota: Can a politically dominant community be ‘backward’? Bombay HC examines
The Bombay High Court is examining the constitutional question at the heart of the Maratha reservation debate — whether a community that has wielded significant political power in Maharashtra can simultaneously qualify as socially and educationally backward under the terms of the Constitution.
He killed someone, vanished for 39 years — a hospital visit gave him away
A man who killed someone in Kerala and spent 39 years in hiding has been tracked down after a routine hospital visit — a case that says as much about the persistence of police records as it does about the limits of a life spent looking over your shoulder.