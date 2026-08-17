India news Live Updates, 17 August 2026: CJP’s Dipke demands action as students protest alleged High Court clerk exam paper leak in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

CJP chief Abhijit Dipke addresses protesters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, where students gathered to protest an alleged paper leak and technical glitches in a High Court clerk typing examination (Photo/PTI) (AI-ehanced)

Students staged a protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar against an alleged paper leak and technical glitches in the High Court clerk typing examination, with Cockroach Janta Party chief Abhijit Dipke demanding a written explanation from authorities and concrete action on the irregularities. The protest adds Maharashtra to the growing map of states where examination fraud has triggered student unrest, and extends the CJP’s campaign beyond the NEET paper leak that first brought it national attention.

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IPS officer’s mother murdered inside her UP home, robbery suspected

The mother of IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra has been found murdered inside her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar, with police suspecting the motive was robbery. The killing has triggered a probe and raised questions about the safety of the families of senior officers in the state.

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