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India news Live Updates, 17 August 2026: CJP’s Dipke demands action as students protest alleged High Court clerk exam paper leak in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

CJP's Abhijit Dipke demands written explanation over alleged High Court clerk exam leak in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. IPS officer's mother murdered in UP. Iran offers $30,000 bounty for killing US soldiers.

CJP chief Abhijit Dipke addresses protesters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, where students gathered to protest an alleged paper leak and technical glitches in a High Court clerk typing examinationCJP chief Abhijit Dipke addresses protesters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, where students gathered to protest an alleged paper leak and technical glitches in a High Court clerk typing examination (Photo/PTI) (AI-ehanced)

Students staged a protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar against an alleged paper leak and technical glitches in the High Court clerk typing examination, with Cockroach Janta Party chief Abhijit Dipke demanding a written explanation from authorities and concrete action on the irregularities. The protest adds Maharashtra to the growing map of states where examination fraud has triggered student unrest, and extends the CJP’s campaign beyond the NEET paper leak that first brought it national attention.

If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.

IPS officer’s mother murdered inside her UP home, robbery suspected

The mother of IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra has been found murdered inside her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar, with police suspecting the motive was robbery. The killing has triggered a probe and raised questions about the safety of the families of senior officers in the state.

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Iran offers $30,000 bounty for killing or capturing US soldiers

Iran has announced a $30,000 bounty for killing or capturing American soldiers, a significant escalation in the rhetoric of the US-Iran conflict that signals Tehran is moving beyond defensive framing and toward explicit targeting of US military personnel — a development that will sharpen the pressure on the US to either escalate or negotiate.

8-year-old among two killed by big cats in UP’s Bahraich

Two people, including an eight-year-old child, have been killed in leopard attacks in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich — a district that has seen recurring human-animal conflict, and where pressure on officials to act is intensifying with each fresh fatality.

NTA announces UGC-NET retest for English, Commerce, Sociology

The NTA has announced a retest for the UGC-NET in English, Commerce and Sociology, scheduled for September 9 and 10 — the latest in a series of examination repeats that have extended the calendar of disruption for candidates who have already endured months of uncertainty across multiple national-level tests.

Arunachal student suicide in Kerala: Protesters blame ‘harsh’ credit score system

The suicide of a student from Arunachal Pradesh at a Kerala institution has triggered protests from fellow students who blame the institution’s credit score system for placing unbearable academic pressure on those who are already far from home and without a strong support network.

India vs Sri Lanka, Galle Test day 3: Rain threat looms

Day 3 of the Galle Test between India and Sri Lanka faces a rain threat, even as India look to press home an advantage built on the back of a dominant opening two days — with Devdutt Padikkal’s form at the top of the order one of the most encouraging sub-plots of the tour so far.

Live Updates
Aug 17, 2026 10:28 AM IST
Odisha flood: Fire service team rescues 11 people in Kendrapara

An Odisha Fire Service team rescued 11 people from flood-hit Sandhapali in Kendrapara district as rising waters affected the area.

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Aug 17, 2026 10:26 AM IST
Prayagraj rain: Several areas waterlogged after overnight downpour

Prayagraj witnessed waterlogging in several parts of the city following overnight rainfall, with roads and residential areas inundated, disrupting normal movement.

Aug 17, 2026 10:20 AM IST
After threat by industrialists to migrate, Minister Samant rushes to Chakan, promises to resolve all grievances

Manoj More from Pune reports that State Industries Minister Uday Samant visited the Chakan MIDC area in Pune to address grievances from industrialists who had threatened to relocate due to poor infrastructure and amenities. Following discussions with local representatives and officials, the minister directed that all necessary infrastructure work be completed within 10 months, with a specific deadline of August 31 to repair potholes. To resolve ongoing confusion caused by multiple government agencies, the Pune district collector has been appointed to coordinate efforts, chair weekly janta durbars, and oversee the implementation of a phased plan to manage traffic, waste disposal, and road development. Despite reports of the migration threat, Minister Samant characterised the meetings as positive, focusing on the region's industrial growth rather than the relocation concerns.

Aug 17, 2026 10:14 AM IST
Fire breaks out at commercial building in Mumbai's Kandivali

A blaze broke out at a four-storey commercial building in Mumbai's Kandivali area on Monday, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

At least 11 persons were rescued from the premises, they said, adding that there were no casualties.

Aug 17, 2026 09:45 AM IST
Seven killed, several injured in stampede-like incident at Bihar Temple

Seven people were killed and several others injured in a stampede-like incident at Ashokdham Temple in Lakhisarai, Bihar, on Monday.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Most of the victims are women, and police are in the process of establishing their identities and informing their families.

Lakhisarai SDPO Shivam Kumar told The Indian Express, “There have been seven casualties so far, while around 10 people have been injured. They are reported to be out of danger. One person has been referred to a higher centre, as per the latest developments. Preliminary investigation has found that an electric pole had fallen in a field. People approaching from behind began shouting that an electricity pole had fallen. Around 100 metres ahead, women were standing in a queue. The announcement triggered panic, and as some people tried to move into the field to get away, they fell down. Others following behind continued to move over them, resulting in the casualties. The exact sequence of events and other details will become clear after further investigation.”

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Aug 17, 2026 09:44 AM IST
Seven killed, several injured as fire breaks out at hotel in West Bengal’s Tarapith

At least seven people were killed and several others critically injured after a fire broke out at a hotel near Tarapith temple in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Monday (Aug 17), news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

The blaze broke out at around 5 am on the ground floor of the four-storey building, while most guests were asleep, police said, according to PTI.

Following the incident, the fire tenders were rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

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Aug 17, 2026 09:43 AM IST
CJP chief Abhijit Dipke demands written explanation as students protest alleged High Court clerk exam paper leak in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Students staged a protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar against an alleged paper leak and technical glitches in the High Court clerk typing examination, with Cockroach Janta Party chief Abhijit Dipke demanding a written explanation from authorities and concrete action on the irregularities.

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