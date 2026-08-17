India news Live Updates, 17 August 2026: CJP’s Dipke demands action as students protest alleged High Court clerk exam paper leak in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

CJP chief Abhijit Dipke addresses protesters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, where students gathered to protest an alleged paper leak and technical glitches in a High Court clerk typing examination (Photo/PTI) (AI-ehanced)
Students staged a protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar against an alleged paper leak and technical glitches in the High Court clerk typing examination, with Cockroach Janta Party chief Abhijit Dipke demanding a written explanation from authorities and concrete action on the irregularities. The protest adds Maharashtra to the growing map of states where examination fraud has triggered student unrest, and extends the CJP’s campaign beyond the NEET paper leak that first brought it national attention.
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IPS officer’s mother murdered inside her UP home, robbery suspected
The mother of IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra has been found murdered inside her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar, with police suspecting the motive was robbery. The killing has triggered a probe and raised questions about the safety of the families of senior officers in the state.
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Iran offers $30,000 bounty for killing or capturing US soldiers
Iran has announced a $30,000 bounty for killing or capturing American soldiers, a significant escalation in the rhetoric of the US-Iran conflict that signals Tehran is moving beyond defensive framing and toward explicit targeting of US military personnel — a development that will sharpen the pressure on the US to either escalate or negotiate.
8-year-old among two killed by big cats in UP’s Bahraich
Two people, including an eight-year-old child, have been killed in leopard attacks in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich — a district that has seen recurring human-animal conflict, and where pressure on officials to act is intensifying with each fresh fatality.
NTA announces UGC-NET retest for English, Commerce, Sociology
The NTA has announced a retest for the UGC-NET in English, Commerce and Sociology, scheduled for September 9 and 10 — the latest in a series of examination repeats that have extended the calendar of disruption for candidates who have already endured months of uncertainty across multiple national-level tests.
Arunachal student suicide in Kerala: Protesters blame ‘harsh’ credit score system
The suicide of a student from Arunachal Pradesh at a Kerala institution has triggered protests from fellow students who blame the institution’s credit score system for placing unbearable academic pressure on those who are already far from home and without a strong support network.
India vs Sri Lanka, Galle Test day 3: Rain threat looms
Day 3 of the Galle Test between India and Sri Lanka faces a rain threat, even as India look to press home an advantage built on the back of a dominant opening two days — with Devdutt Padikkal’s form at the top of the order one of the most encouraging sub-plots of the tour so far.
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