India news Live Updates, 16 September 2026: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s London event called off over safety concerns

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, with other officials, during a meeting to discuss investments in the state's renewable energy sector, in London, UK. (Handout via PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s fan event outside The Shard in London was called off on Tuesday after the Metropolitan Police intervened, citing safety concerns. Hundreds of fans who had queued for hours to catch a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician were left disappointed as a member of the Chief Minister’s team announced over a loudspeaker: “For public safety concerns, we are calling off the programme because we don’t have permission.” Vijay is in the UK leading a state trade delegation that has signed MoUs worth approximately Rs 12,300 crore and is expected to generate over 9,400 jobs in Tamil Nadu, positioning the state as a hub for advanced manufacturing and technology. He is scheduled to return to India on Wednesday.

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Funding among key hurdles in hostel infra expansion at affiliated colleges of DU

Delhi University faces a severe shortage of hostel accommodations across its affiliated colleges, driven by funding constraints, space limitations, regulatory hurdles such as forest protections and heritage statuses, and a lack of administrative resources. While hundreds of thousands of students enrol annually, total residential capacity remains woefully inadequate—particularly in South Campus colleges—forcing outstation students to rely heavily on paying guest accommodations or explore alternatives like vertical expansion and alumni-supported housing networks.

Story continues below this ad No fuel for end-of-life vehicles in four districts of Haryana from Oct 1 Starting October 1, end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) will be barred from refuelling in the Haryana NCR districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar. To enforce this initiative and improve regional air quality in compliance with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directions, Transport Minister Anil Vij announced that 775 Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed at petrol pumps across these districts by September 30. Live Updates Sep 16, 2026 10:09 AM IST Police search former DMK minister Anbil Mahesh’s home in school fraud case Arun Janardhanan from Chennai reports that a five-member team from the Chennai City Central Crime Branch conducted searches at the Tiruchi residence of former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in connection with an investigation into an alleged multi-crore fraud involving private schools during the previous DMK government. Police sources said searches were also conducted at six locations in Chennai and Tiruchi linked to the former minister. The probe concerns allegations that large sums of money were collected from private-school managements with promises of securing official clearances, including upgrading schools, obtaining permanent recognition and getting approvals for building plans. Sep 16, 2026 09:58 AM IST Funding among key hurdles in hostel infra expansion at affiliated colleges of DU Sophiya Mathew from Delhi reports that Delhi University faces a severe shortage of hostel accommodations across its affiliated colleges, driven by funding constraints, space limitations, regulatory hurdles such as forest protections and heritage statuses, and a lack of administrative resources. While hundreds of thousands of students enrol annually, total residential capacity remains woefully inadequate—particularly in South Campus colleges—forcing outstation students to rely heavily on paying guest accommodations or explore alternatives like vertical expansion and alumni-supported housing networks. Sep 16, 2026 09:56 AM IST Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s London event called off over safety concerns Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s fan event outside The Shard in London was called off on Tuesday after the Metropolitan Police intervened, citing safety concerns. Hundreds of fans who had queued for hours to catch a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician were left disappointed as a member of the Chief Minister’s team announced over a loudspeaker: “For public safety concerns, we are calling off the programme because we don’t have permission.” Vijay is in the UK leading a state trade delegation that has signed MoUs worth approximately Rs 12,300 crore and is expected to generate over 9,400 jobs in Tamil Nadu, positioning the state as a hub for advanced manufacturing and technology. He is scheduled to return to India on Wednesday.

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