India news Live Updates, 16 July 2026: Indian national stabbed 15 times in US mall over religion, India-UK trade deal kicks in

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India shake hands after signing a free trade agreement. (AP Photo)

India News Live: An Indian national was allegedly stabbed 15 times inside a shopping mall near Salt Lake City, Utah, by a man who first asked him his religion before attacking him. Syed Sohailuddin, a worker at the Valley City Mall in West Valley City, was hospitalised and underwent surgery after the assault. The suspect, Peter Michael Larsen, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and confirmed to police that he targeted the victim over his religious beliefs. The Consulate General of India in San Francisco said it is in close contact with the victim’s family and is engaged with local authorities.

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India-UK trade deal kicks in: Modi says boost for farmers and MSMEs

The India-UK free trade agreement has come into effect, with PM Modi hailing it as a boost for farmers and small businesses. The deal, finalised after years of negotiations, is one of the most significant bilateral trade agreements India has signed in recent years and lowers tariffs across a wide range of goods and services.

Story continues below this ad Modi’s Punjab visit: Development projects and a political message ahead of 2027 PM Modi is visiting Jalandhar on Friday to unveil development and railway infrastructure projects, but the trip carries a larger political subtext — it comes amid the Satluj controversy and is being read as part of the BJP’s outreach to the Ravidassia community ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. Patna HC ruling draws outrage: Court says act didn’t amount to rape attempt The Patna High Court has ruled that removing a woman’s salwar and pressing her chest does not amount to an attempt to rape — a judgment that has triggered sharp criticism from legal experts and women’s rights groups who say it fundamentally misreads both the law and the nature of sexual assault. Argentina beat England, reach World Cup final — then taunt with Falkland banner Argentina came from behind to beat England 2-1 in a World Cup semifinal for the ages, with Messi once again the decisive figure in a match loaded with history. The drama did not end on the pitch — Argentine players were photographed with a banner referencing the Falkland Islands after the final whistle, drawing immediate condemnation from British officials and footballing authorities. With Supriya Sule’s hint, INDIA bloc worries about a domino effect A hint from Supriya Sule that NCP(SP) may support the delimitation bill has set off alarm bells within the INDIA bloc, with opposition leaders worried that one defection could trigger a cascade of realignments as the Monsoon Session of Parliament approaches. Live Updates Jul 16, 2026 10:01 AM IST Wife allegedly kills doctor, child in Karnataka; murder case registered Atiya Firdos reports that a 45-year-old anesthetist was allegedly murdered inside his apartment in Dharwad, Karnataka, while his eight-year-old autistic son was critically injured in a suspected knife attack. The incident came to light on Wednesday at Ranka Apartment, opposite Pawan High School, where Dr. Kiran Honannavar was found dead with multiple injuries. His son, Nehith, was discovered with multiple stab wounds in another room and was rushed to a private hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Police have taken Dr. Kiran's wife, Dr. Priyanka Katanahalli, an ophthalmologist, into custody on suspicion, as the three family members were the only occupants of the sixth-floor apartment and there were no signs of forced entry. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar said the suspect was giving inconsistent statements and appeared to be in an abnormal mental state. Police have registered a murder case and are examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence and witness statements to establish the motive and reconstruct the sequence of events. The post-mortem examination is expected to determine the exact cause and time of death.

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