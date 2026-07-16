India news Live Updates, 16 July 2026: Indian national stabbed 15 times in US mall over religion, India-UK trade deal kicks in

Atiya Firdos reports that a 45-year-old anesthetist was allegedly murdered inside his apartment in Dharwad, Karnataka, while his eight-year-old autistic son was critically injured in a suspected knife attack. The incident came to light on Wednesday at Ranka Apartment, opposite Pawan High School, where Dr. Kiran Honannavar was found dead with multiple injuries. His son, Nehith, was discovered with multiple stab wounds in another room and was rushed to a private hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Police have taken Dr. Kiran's wife, Dr. Priyanka Katanahalli, an ophthalmologist, into custody on suspicion, as the three family members were the only occupants of the sixth-floor apartment and there were no signs of forced entry. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar said the suspect was giving inconsistent statements and appeared to be in an abnormal mental state.
Police have registered a murder case and are examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence and witness statements to establish the motive and reconstruct the sequence of events. The post-mortem examination is expected to determine the exact cause and time of death.