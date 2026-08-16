India news Live Updates, 16 August 2026: Jharkhand student protest enters day 23 over alleged exam irregularities

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on hunger strike for the past 14 days to protest alleged irregularities, is surrounded by people as he lies on the floor after police allegedly prevented him from leaving the Sadar Hospital to participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra'(PTI Photo)
Jharkhand’s student protest entered its 23rd consecutive day in Ranchi on Saturday, with aspirants demanding the cancellation of the SSC-JPSC-CGL exam, a CBI probe and examination reforms. Student leader Ravindra Paswan said there had been no response from the government so far, and urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to heed the students’ concerns rather than those around him. “If you take a decision in the interest of the students today, the entire student community will stand by you,” Paswan said.
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Delhi wildlife NGO accused of poacher nexus after leopard skins seized
A leading Delhi wildlife NGO has been accused of staging a poaching seizure to take credit for it, with officials alleging it has a nexus with the very poachers it claims to fight. Two staff members have been arrested for poaching and have named the organisation’s CEO, Kartick Satyanarayan, who has been served notice to join the investigation — a case that has shaken India’s conservation community.
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Former Bengal deputy speaker found dead at TMC office
Former West Bengal deputy speaker and TMC MLA Ashish Banerjee has been found dead under mysterious circumstances at a TMC party office in Kolkata, with police launching a probe into the circumstances of the death.
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Blue drums used as rafts as trapped workers awaited
Rescuers improvised blue drums as flotation devices to reach 22 workers trapped inside an under-construction tunnel in Chamoli after water and debris gushed in following a landslide. The rescue operation has illustrated both the ingenuity and the precariousness of emergency response in high-altitude Uttarakhand.
India courts to decide on Sheikh Hasina’s extradition, talks on for a new approach
India has indicated that the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be decided by its courts, even as diplomatic talks are under way to find a different course that avoids a direct confrontation with Dhaka — a delicate balance for New Delhi as it tries to manage a bilateral relationship that has been strained since Hasina’s ouster.
Pakistan’s new recruits are Indian teenagers
Pakistan’s intelligence networks are increasingly targeting Indian teenagers for radicalisation and recruitment — young people who never need to cross the border, but who are being reached through social media, encrypted messaging and online gaming platforms in a shift in tactics that Indian security agencies are scrambling to counter.
SRK, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff get FDA notices over Vimal ad
Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have received show-cause notices from Maharashtra’s FDA over their endorsement of the Vimal Elaichi brand, in an exclusive reported by The Indian Express — the most high-profile action yet in a crackdown on celebrity advertising of products associated with tobacco substitute use.
India dominate Day 1 in Galle; Day 2 begins with Padikkal and Pant at crease
India put two years of spin woes behind them with a dominant Day 1 at Galle, with KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal resuming Day 2 at the crease after a partnership that gave India a strong platform in the first Test against Sri Lanka.
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