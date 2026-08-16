India news Live Updates, 16 August 2026: Jharkhand student protest enters day 23 over alleged exam irregularities

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on hunger strike for the past 14 days to protest alleged irregularities, is surrounded by people as he lies on the floor after police allegedly prevented him from leaving the Sadar Hospital to participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra'(PTI Photo)

Jharkhand’s student protest entered its 23rd consecutive day in Ranchi on Saturday, with aspirants demanding the cancellation of the SSC-JPSC-CGL exam, a CBI probe and examination reforms. Student leader Ravindra Paswan said there had been no response from the government so far, and urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to heed the students’ concerns rather than those around him. “If you take a decision in the interest of the students today, the entire student community will stand by you,” Paswan said.

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Delhi wildlife NGO accused of poacher nexus after leopard skins seized

A leading Delhi wildlife NGO has been accused of staging a poaching seizure to take credit for it, with officials alleging it has a nexus with the very poachers it claims to fight. Two staff members have been arrested for poaching and have named the organisation’s CEO, Kartick Satyanarayan, who has been served notice to join the investigation — a case that has shaken India’s conservation community.

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