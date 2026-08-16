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India news Live Updates, 16 August 2026: Jharkhand student protest enters day 23 over alleged exam irregularities

Jharkhand student protest entered its 23rd day in Ranchi as aspirants sought SSC-JPSC-CGL exam cancellation, a CBI probe and exam reforms.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on hunger strike for the past 14 days to protest alleged irregularities, is surrounded by people as he lies on the floor after police allegedly prevented him from leaving the Sadar Hospital to participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra' by protesting students on the 80th Independence Day, in Ranchi, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. The march, organised under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, began at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the site of the ongoing agitation, and culminated at Albert Ekka Chowk. (PTI Photo)JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on hunger strike for the past 14 days to protest alleged irregularities, is surrounded by people as he lies on the floor after police allegedly prevented him from leaving the Sadar Hospital to participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra'(PTI Photo)

Jharkhand’s student protest entered its 23rd consecutive day in Ranchi on Saturday, with aspirants demanding the cancellation of the SSC-JPSC-CGL exam, a CBI probe and examination reforms. Student leader Ravindra Paswan said there had been no response from the government so far, and urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to heed the students’ concerns rather than those around him. “If you take a decision in the interest of the students today, the entire student community will stand by you,” Paswan said.

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Aug 16, 2026 11:40 AM IST
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The Varanasi Airport Director released a statement saying, "Today, 16.08.2026, at about 0930 hrs, a passenger travelling with his wife on flight IX-1810 to Mumbai declared weapons on board the flight. During the weapons check, the passenger fired a round, injuring two AAICLAS screeners. Both were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment. Local police have been informed, and an investigation is underway."

Aug 16, 2026 11:34 AM IST
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TMC MP demands probe into Ashish’s suicide note

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"Ashish was the most honest and highly educated person in Birbhum. Many people joined politics inspired by him. According to his suicide note, probably his name was maligned by the opposition party. This is a loss not just to Birbhum but to the entire West Bengal... An investigation should be held on the basis of the suicide note... He was a 5-time MLA, a former officer," he said.

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Aug 16, 2026 11:23 AM IST
Ex-Bengal deputy speaker Ashish Banerjee found dead under mysterious circumstances at TMC office

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His body was recovered hanging inside the party office adjacent to his residence, and a suicide note was also found. Ashish’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

During Mamata Banerjee‘s tenure, Ashish served as the Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. He was a five-time MLA from Rampurhat. In the 2026 Assembly elections, he lost to BJP candidate Dhruba Saha.

”Primarily it’s a suicide case. We have found a suicide note in which he has written, ‘No one is responsible for my death,'” Birbhum SP Vidit Raj Bhundesh told The Indian Express.

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Aug 16, 2026 11:18 AM IST
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Aug 16, 2026 11:16 AM IST
PM Modi thanks Israeli counterpart Netanyahu over greetings on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for his greetings on India's 80th Independence Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi called for stronger India-Israel strategic ties and deeper people-to-people links.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Netanyahu, for your warm wishes. May the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership grow even stronger, unlocking new opportunities and forging deeper people-to-people connections between our nations," he said.

Netanyahu extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's Independence Day, describing the friendship between both nations as "boundless."

"Congratulations to India and to my dear friend

Narendra Modi on your 80th Independence Day. India and Israel achieved independence one year apart. We are two ancient nations that seize the future together to bring a better life for our people. Our innovation and friendship are boundless. The best is yet to come," Netanyahu said.

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Aug 16, 2026 11:08 AM IST
Jharkhand student protest: Babulal Marandi urges talks with aspirants

Jharkhand Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi called on the state government to pay attention to the students' demands and hold talks with the protesters "without any delay".

"The government should not remain adamant on its stance. It should pay attention to the students' demands... The government should hold talks with the students without any delay," Marandi said.

Aug 16, 2026 10:56 AM IST
Jharkhand student protest enters day 23

Jharkhand’s student protest entered its 23rd consecutive day in Ranchi on Saturday, with aspirants demanding the cancellation of the SSC-JPSC-CGL exam, a CBI probe and examination reforms. Student leader Ravindra Paswan said there had been no response from the government so far, and urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to heed the students’ concerns rather than those around him. “If you take a decision in the interest of the students today, the entire student community will stand by you,” Paswan said.

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