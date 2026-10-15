India News Live Updates, 15 October 2026: Shocking double murder in Thrissur as man kills wife, 4-year-old son

Kerala Police on Thursday registered a zero FIR over the alleged assault on NSUI activist Athira Vijayan in Delhi during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The FIR was registered at the Museum police station in Thiruvananthapuram following Vijayan’s complaint to the state police chief. It does not name any police officials or others as accused. According to the complaint, the incident occurred at Connaught Place on October 13 during a flash protest by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). The complainant alleged that activists were forcibly dragged from a bus onto the street and that attempts were made to tear her clothes. The FIR further alleges that she was struck on the face, restrained, kicked in the private parts and lower abdomen, and threatened with death. It also claims that a shawl was tightened around her neck, causing injuries that required hospital treatment.
In a shocking incident in Kerala’s Thrissur district, a man allegedly murdered his 24-year-old wife, Vismaya, and their four-year-old son, Dhakshin, before attempting to end his own life in the early hours of Thursday. The tragic double murder took place around 12:30 am at Vismaya’s house near Valappad beach, according to the local police. Both victims were natives of Nattika. The police have launched an investigation into the motive behind the horrific crime while the accused is undergoing medical treatment following his suicide attempt.
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