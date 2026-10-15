India News Live Updates, 15 October 2026: Shocking double murder in Thrissur as man kills wife, 4-year-old son

In a shocking incident in Kerala’s Thrissur district, a man allegedly murdered his 24-year-old wife, Vismaya, and their four-year-old son, Dhakshin, before attempting to end his own life in the early hours of Thursday. The tragic double murder took place around 12:30 am at Vismaya’s house near Valappad beach, according to the local police. Both victims were natives of Nattika. The police have launched an investigation into the motive behind the horrific crime while the accused is undergoing medical treatment following his suicide attempt.

In an exclusive investigation by The Indian Express, state-run defence public sector undertaking (PSU) Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) issued a single tender for optical sights for anti-tank guided missiles to a private firm set up by its former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Siddharth Mishra and his wife. BDL cited “urgency” for overriding competitive procurement norms. A ground check by The Indian Express revealed that the Hyderabad-registered company, Aindri Defence Advisory, lists no physical manufacturing assets, and its registered office remains locked.

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