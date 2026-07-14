India news Live Updates,14 July 2026: Man claiming to be US citizen held trying to cross into Nepal with Chinese passport

The man, claiming to be a US citizen, at Sonauli police station in Maharajganj district of UP, Sunday. (Express Photo)

A 36-year-old man claiming to be a US citizen was arrested by a joint SSB and Uttar Pradesh Police team in Maharajganj district while attempting to cross into Nepal through an unofficial footpath, with a Chinese passport, Nepalese currency and an AI-powered translation device recovered from his possession. He identified himself as Jordan Brown, a California resident with no documents to confirm his identity, prompting police to inform the US embassy, said Maharajganj SP Shakti Mohan Awasthi. During questioning, the man reportedly claimed he had served in the US Navy and had travelled through Thailand, Sri Lanka, Goa and Noida after losing his documents, before arriving at the border town in a bid to cross into Nepal.

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Wangchuk, day 16: ‘PM should be sensitive’

Activist Sonam Wangchuk entered the 16th day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Monday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak. In an interview with The Indian Express, Wangchuk said the Prime Minister should be sensitive to students’ concerns, and called for the issue to be debated in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. “A resignation is merely the starting point,” he said.

Story continues below this ad India-US trade deal: Framework agreed, signing at ‘right moment’ Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal has confirmed that India and the US have agreed on the framework of a trade deal that is expected to shield Indian exporters from additional US tariffs under a Section 301 investigation. The deal will be signed at the “right moment,” he said — language that signals progress while leaving the timing deliberately open. Ahmedabad blasts: Gujarat HC upholds death penalty for 38 The Gujarat High Court has upheld death sentences for 38 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case, observing that the accused “had no remorse” for an attack that killed 56 people across the city. The ruling is one of the largest mass death-penalty confirmations in Indian judicial history. UK to designate Iran’s IRGC a terror organisation The United Kingdom has announced it will declare Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organisation, citing a rise in antisemitic attacks linked to IRGC networks on British soil — a significant diplomatic escalation that aligns London more closely with Washington’s position on Tehran. Prashant Kishor’s affidavit: Rs 96 crore in assets, wife’s Rs 101 crore Poll strategist-turned-candidate Prashant Kishor has declared assets worth Rs 96 crore in his Bankipur bypoll nomination affidavit, with his wife’s assets listed at Rs 101 crore — a disclosure that will add a new dimension to a contest already being watched as a test of whether the theorist can win on his own terms. France vs Spain: A World Cup semifinal between football’s two great philosophies France and Spain meet in the World Cup semifinal carrying contrasting ideas about how the game should be played — Spanish connection and flow against French organisation and firepower. It is, as much as any match this tournament, a philosophical argument conducted in football. Live Updates Jul 14, 2026 09:39 AM IST Teen in ICU, six injured after armed men attack East Delhi housing society At least seven people, including a 13-year-old boy, were injured after a group of armed men allegedly attacked residents of a housing society in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 3 late Sunday night, with the minor and a 40-year-old man remaining in the ICU. The clash began as an argument between a man and a woman, escalated after the boy's scooter headlight accidentally struck the man's face, and drew in more than half a dozen associates armed with sticks, iron rods and nail-studded clubs who allegedly rampaged through the society for nearly 30 minutes. Police have registered a case including attempt to murder and are conducting raids based on CCTV footage, even as residents allege it took officers up to two hours to respond.

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