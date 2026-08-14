India news Live Updates, 14 August 2026: Air India A320 briefly lost key flight controls during 300-foot drop: Report

An Air India Airbus A320 that dropped around 300 feet on August 4 briefly lost key flight controls after all three hydraulic systems registered losses, according to a preliminary Airbus analysis reviewed by Reuters. The incident involved Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, but 24 people on board were injured. According to the Airbus assessment, the aircraft's elevators and ailerons, which control pitch and roll, were unavailable for about four seconds. During this period, the aircraft pitched upwards. The first officer applied a full nose-down input, but there was "no direct response" from the flight-control surfaces until the hydraulic systems recovered within seconds. Airbus has asked Air India to carry out checks on the aircraft's systems and sensors and provide further information. The preliminary analysis has not established the root cause.
India News Today’s Live Updates, 14 August 2026: An Air India Airbus A320 that dropped around 300 feet on August 4 briefly lost key flight controls after all three hydraulic systems registered losses, according to a preliminary Airbus analysis reviewed by Reuters. The incident involved Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, but 24 people on board were injured. According to the Airbus assessment, the aircraft’s elevators and ailerons, which control pitch and roll, were unavailable for about four seconds. The preliminary analysis has not established the root cause.
If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.
A fire broke out in the early hours of Friday at a CNC wood-cutting shop in Shahberi, Greater Noida, under the Bisrakh police station, killing one worker and leaving another critical. Fire service personnel rescued two men — Altamash and Aman — from the burning shop in an unconscious condition; Altamash was declared dead at a nearby hospital, while Aman has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. The fire has since been completely extinguished and the electricity supply to the area was disconnected during the operation, police said.
7 dead, 13 injured as landslide and water flood Uttarakhand tunnel
A landslide and sudden rush of water into a tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has killed seven people and injured 13, with rescue operations underway at the site. The incident on the eve of Independence Day adds to a monsoon season that has already taken a severe toll across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.
US names India among 40 nations in Chinese tariff evasion crackdown
The United States has named India in a report identifying more than 40 countries through which Chinese goods are allegedly being rerouted to evade American tariffs — a significant diplomatic pressure point that arrives even as India and the US are working toward a bilateral trade deal and New Delhi has been trying to position itself as a beneficiary of supply chain diversification away from China.
Delhi University drops Delhi Sultanate paper from revised History syllabus
Delhi University’s revised History syllabus has dropped an entire paper on the Delhi Sultanate, a change that has drawn criticism from historians who say it represents a narrowing of the curriculum at one of India’s most influential universities — and one that follows a broader pattern of syllabus revisions that have attracted controversy in recent years.
The 2018 report that predicted Mumbai’s landslide, word-for-word
A 2018 government report predicted this week’s Mumbai landslide almost word-for-word — identifying the exact terrain, the type of construction and the drainage failures that would make a catastrophic slide inevitable. The report was filed, noted and apparently set aside, joining a long list of Indian disaster preparedness documents that have accurately forecast tragedy without preventing it.
BJP lost the narrative battle in Monsoon Session, analysis finds
The BJP entered the Monsoon Session with the upper hand and left it on the back foot, an analysis of the parliamentary session finds — battered by the NEET paper leak, the Gen Z protests and a series of opposition interventions that denied the government the legislative momentum it had anticipated after the Bengal election win.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE. Shah said the move marked a new milestone in the government's zero-tolerance policy against narcotics and efforts to track down drug traffickers hiding abroad. Basoya is accused of being the mastermind of an international drug syndicate, according to officials.
https://platform.x.com/widgets.js
Modi govt is relentlessly tracking down drug traffickers hiding abroad and destroying their entire ecosystem with a ruthless approach.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2026
Creating a new milestone in the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics, the NCB secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh…