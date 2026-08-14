India news Live Updates, 14 August 2026: Air India A320 briefly lost key flight controls during 300-foot drop: Report

The plane fell 300 feet mid-air and 24 people were injured. (ANI Photo/ Image enhanced using AI)

India News Today’s Live Updates, 14 August 2026: An Air India Airbus A320 that dropped around 300 feet on August 4 briefly lost key flight controls after all three hydraulic systems registered losses, according to a preliminary Airbus analysis reviewed by Reuters. The incident involved Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, but 24 people on board were injured. According to the Airbus assessment, the aircraft’s elevators and ailerons, which control pitch and roll, were unavailable for about four seconds. The preliminary analysis has not established the root cause.

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A fire broke out in the early hours of Friday at a CNC wood-cutting shop in Shahberi, Greater Noida, under the Bisrakh police station, killing one worker and leaving another critical. Fire service personnel rescued two men — Altamash and Aman — from the burning shop in an unconscious condition; Altamash was declared dead at a nearby hospital, while Aman has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. The fire has since been completely extinguished and the electricity supply to the area was disconnected during the operation, police said.

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