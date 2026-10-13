India news Live Updates, 13 October 2026: Delhi nightclub bouncers beat 29-year-old driver to death over spilled beer

Police investigate a Delhi nightclub in the Sarai Rohilla area where a 29-year-old driver, Daljeet, was beaten to death by bouncers and waiters following an argument over spilled beer (File photo/Canva)

A 29-year-old driver, Daljeet, died after an alleged assault by nightclub bouncers and waiters following an argument over beer spilled on a woman. According to a police source, Daljeet had visited the club with friends when the altercation broke out. The group allegedly apologised, but the assault continued, with the attackers reportedly using sticks and glass bottles. Daljeet’s friends took him home, where he collapsed near the entrance. He was later declared dead at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital. Police have arrested some people in connection with the case and are examining CCTV footage seized from the nightclub.

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Opposition leaders march to Supreme Court, file joint plea over voter list revision

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