India news Live Updates, 13 November 2026: Severe air quality grips Delhi as AIIMS AQI hits 418

A thick layer of smog shrouds the national capital as Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) plunges into the 'Severe' category (Photo/ANI)

Delhi continued to grapple with severe air pollution on Friday, November 13, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) around AIIMS touching 418 and Rajokri Border recording 402, both falling in the ‘Severe’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Dwarka Expressway recorded an AQI of 369, categorised as ‘Very Poor’. The deteriorating air quality has once again put the national capital’s pollution crisis in focus.

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Delhi air pollution: AQI at AIIMS touches 418, Rajokri records 402 in ‘Severe’ category

Delhi’s air quality remained a major concern on Friday, with the AQI around AIIMS reaching 418 and Rajokri Border recording 402, both categorised as ‘Severe’, according to the CPCB. Dwarka Expressway recorded an AQI of 369, falling in the ‘Very Poor’ category. The readings underline the deteriorating air quality across different parts of the national capital, with several monitoring stations reporting unhealthy pollution levels.

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Nov 13, 2026 08:58 AM IST Kulgam terror attack: Cordon and search operations continue in J&K Extensive cordon and search operations are continuing in parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district following the Kulgam terror attack, with security forces conducting searches in the affected areas. Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when suspected terrorists opened fire on a security checkpoint in Akhran area near Mir Bazar, in Kulgam district of South Kashmir, on Wednesday — the third terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since July and the second targeting security personnel. VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: Extensive cordon and search operations continue in parts of Kulgam district. #kulgamterrorattack #jammuandkashmir (Visuals deferred by upspecified time) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/wnWxuD3V3u — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 13, 2026 Nov 13, 2026 08:44 AM IST Delhi air pollution: AQI at AIIMS touches 418, Rajokri records 402 in ‘Severe’ category Delhi’s air quality remained a major concern on Friday, with the AQI around AIIMS reaching 418 and Rajokri Border recording 402, both categorised as ‘Severe’, according to the CPCB. Dwarka Expressway recorded an AQI of 369, falling in the ‘Very Poor’ category. The readings underline the deteriorating air quality across different parts of the national capital, with several monitoring stations reporting unhealthy pollution levels. #watch | Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) around AIIMS is 418, categorised as 'Severe', as per the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). (Visuals shot at 07:20 am) https://t.co/iJp6sk2Kpm — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

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