India news Live Updates, 12 October 2026: Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana killed in Rajasthan

Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana was killed after he was allegedly attacked by a group of villagers in Bhonda village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

The national capital woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning, bringing a swift change in weather conditions across the National Capital Region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius on October 13, before rising slightly to 33–35 degrees Celsius on October 14, with minimum temperatures remaining steady between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has declined a request by Opposition leaders for a meeting today, citing sub-judice proceedings and constitutional separation of powers. Undeterred, Congress and INDIA bloc leaders are proceeding with their planned march to the Supreme Court today, even as six key Delhi Metro stations — including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Patel Chowk — remain closed for entry and exit till 4 pm on security grounds.

Story continues below this ad

Kerala Assembly to move resolution today seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Kerala Legislative Assembly is set to move a statutory resolution today seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over controversial electoral roll revisions. With both the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the Opposition Congress-led UDF backing the motion, the resolution is expected to pass with overwhelming support in the House.

MPSC paper leaks: Chairman sent on compulsory leave, Tukaram Mundhe to head probe

In a major shakeup over the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) paper leak row, the commission’s chairman has been sent on compulsory leave, while senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe has been appointed to head a high-level inquiry into the examination irregularities.