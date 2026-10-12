India news Live Updates, 12 October 2026: Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana killed in Rajasthan

Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana was killed after he was allegedly attacked by a group of villagers in Bhonda village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Sunday night, police said on Monday. The incident took place when Bhadana visited his stone crusher site. A dispute over restarting the crusher had been going on between him and local villagers for some time. Circle Officer Neeraj Bhardwaj said Bhadana and his associate Gagan Sharma were allegedly attacked with sticks and stones. Both sustained serious injuries and were taken to a hospital in Weir. Bhadana was later referred to Jaipur’s SMS Hospital, where he died during treatment. Sharma was referred to Bharatpur. Police said villagers had accused Bhadana of encroaching on grazing land and carrying out illegal mining activities.
The national capital woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning, bringing a swift change in weather conditions across the National Capital Region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius on October 13, before rising slightly to 33–35 degrees Celsius on October 14, with minimum temperatures remaining steady between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius over the next few days.
If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.
CJI turns down Congress’s meeting request; Opposition march to Supreme Court today
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has declined a request by Opposition leaders for a meeting today, citing sub-judice proceedings and constitutional separation of powers. Undeterred, Congress and INDIA bloc leaders are proceeding with their planned march to the Supreme Court today, even as six key Delhi Metro stations — including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Patel Chowk — remain closed for entry and exit till 4 pm on security grounds.
Kerala Assembly to move resolution today seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
The Kerala Legislative Assembly is set to move a statutory resolution today seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over controversial electoral roll revisions. With both the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the Opposition Congress-led UDF backing the motion, the resolution is expected to pass with overwhelming support in the House.
MPSC paper leaks: Chairman sent on compulsory leave, Tukaram Mundhe to head probe
In a major shakeup over the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) paper leak row, the commission’s chairman has been sent on compulsory leave, while senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe has been appointed to head a high-level inquiry into the examination irregularities.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided eight locations in Kolkata on Monday morning as part of a money laundering probe, a senior official said. The searches were conducted at multiple premises, including one in Tollygunge and several along Sarat Bose Road in south Kolkata. The agency is investigating suspected financial fraud involving crores allegedly collected from the public on the promise of high returns, the official said. According to ED sources, the money was allegedly routed into real estate development and other business ventures.
Indian Navy's third anti-submarine shallow water craft was commissioned in Mumbai on Monday.
https://platform.x.com/widgets.js
WATCH LIVE: Indian Navy Commissions Indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Ship INS Mangrol | Mumbai SOURCE: INDIAN NAVY #indiannavy #warships #insmangrol #mumbai #maharashtra #india #live https://t.co/E3IDwA6nAP— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026
Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi-NCR early Monday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert. The downpour brought cooler conditions to the capital and caused waterlogging in several areas. Safdarjung recorded 40 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am, while Delhi airport received 30 mm, according to IMD data. The weather agency warned of thunderstorms, lightning, winds gusting up to 60 kmph and heavy rain exceeding 15 mm per hour across Delhi until 9 am.
R K Puram, Kartavya Path and parts of central, southeast and west Delhi were among the areas lashed by rain.