India news Live Updates, 12 July 2026: Pune garbage depot collapse toll rises to 9 as 83-hour rescue operation ends

Manoj More reports that all eight people trapped in the collapsed waste-to-energy building in Moshi, Pune, have been found dead, taking the death toll to nine. The last body, identified as watchman Waman Kasbe, was recovered early on Saturday, bringing the four-day rescue operation to an end. A total of 23 employees were inside the building when it collapsed on July 8 after a mound of garbage gave way. Fourteen people were rescued, while nine lost their lives.
India News Live: The 83-hour rescue operation at Pune’s Moshi garbage depot ended in the early hours of Sunday after the body of the last missing employee, Waman Kasbe, was recovered around 1 am, taking the death toll to nine. The ground-plus-two-storey building housing the administrative offices of a waste-to-energy plant had collapsed on Wednesday afternoon after a massive mound of legacy waste began sliding onto the structure. The Moshi facility is operated by a private firm under an agreement with the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.
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