India news Live Updates, 12 July 2026: Pune garbage depot collapse toll rises to 9 as 83-hour rescue operation ends

The families are demanding answers for what they call administrative apathy and delayed rescue efforts. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

India News Live: The 83-hour rescue operation at Pune’s Moshi garbage depot ended in the early hours of Sunday after the body of the last missing employee, Waman Kasbe, was recovered around 1 am, taking the death toll to nine. The ground-plus-two-storey building housing the administrative offices of a waste-to-energy plant had collapsed on Wednesday afternoon after a massive mound of legacy waste began sliding onto the structure. The Moshi facility is operated by a private firm under an agreement with the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

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7-year-old gangraped and killed at Ghaziabad mall

A 7-year-old girl was gangraped and killed inside an under-construction mall in Ghaziabad, falling through a shaft from the third floor to the basement. The case has triggered outrage and raised sharp questions about security at construction sites accessible to the public.

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