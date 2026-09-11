India News Live Updates, 11 September 2026: Vellore church collapse leaves 3 dead, several hospitalised

Rescue operation underway after the roof of an under-construction church collapsed, near Katpadi, Vellore, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. Several people injured in the incident. (PTI Photo)

A Church roof collapses in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district, leaving three people dead and several others injured, with rescue teams working through the night to locate people trapped under the debris. The upper floor of an under-construction CSI church collapsed at Mandai Krishnapuram near Katpadi on Thursday. Ten people were rescued initially, while one person remained trapped and was later located and pulled out by emergency teams, including the NDRF. The rescued workers were taken to government and private hospitals in Vellore for treatment. Authorities have formed a team to investigate the circumstances that led to the collapse, while police are also probing the incident, according to PTI reports.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in India for the BRICS summit in his first visit to India in seven years, with the two-day summit beginning today in Delhi. An Indian Express exclusive reveals that a strategic economic dialogue is on the table for the Modi-Xi bilateral — a significant signal of intent to restore structured engagement between the two economies after years of post-Galwan estrangement. Live updates on the BRICS summit are running through the day, with PM Modi also holding bilaterals with Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

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