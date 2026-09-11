India News Live Updates, 11 September 2026: Vellore church collapse leaves 3 dead, several hospitalised

Rescue operation underway after the roof of an under-construction church collapsed, near Katpadi, Vellore, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. Several people injured in the incident. (PTI Photo)
A Church roof collapses in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district, leaving three people dead and several others injured, with rescue teams working through the night to locate people trapped under the debris. The upper floor of an under-construction CSI church collapsed at Mandai Krishnapuram near Katpadi on Thursday. Ten people were rescued initially, while one person remained trapped and was later located and pulled out by emergency teams, including the NDRF. The rescued workers were taken to government and private hospitals in Vellore for treatment. Authorities have formed a team to investigate the circumstances that led to the collapse, while police are also probing the incident, according to PTI reports.
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