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India News Live Updates, 11 September 2026: Vellore church collapse leaves 3 dead, several hospitalised

Overnight rescue operation ends after final trapped person pulled from debris. One person dead, 11 rescued and several hospitalised after under-construction church collapse in Vellore. NDRF and fire teams clear debris as authorities order a detailed probe into the incident.

Rescue operation underway after the roof of an under-construction church collapsed, near Katpadi, Vellore, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. Several people injured in the incident. (PTI Photo)Rescue operation underway after the roof of an under-construction church collapsed, near Katpadi, Vellore, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. Several people injured in the incident. (PTI Photo)

A Church roof collapses in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district, leaving three people dead and several others injured, with rescue teams working through the night to locate people trapped under the debris. The upper floor of an under-construction CSI church collapsed at Mandai Krishnapuram near Katpadi on Thursday. Ten people were rescued initially, while one person remained trapped and was later located and pulled out by emergency teams, including the NDRF. The rescued workers were taken to government and private hospitals in Vellore for treatment. Authorities have formed a team to investigate the circumstances that led to the collapse, while police are also probing the incident, according to PTI reports.

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Vellore church collapse: 3 labourers killed, 11 injured as roof collapses during construction

Three labourers were killed and 11 others injured after the roof slab of an under-construction Church of South India building collapsed at Mandi Krishnapuram near Katpadi in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district on Thursday.

The collapse occurred while labourers were pouring concrete for the roof. A police officer said the 20-foot steel scaffolding and support structure suddenly gave way, trapping workers under concrete debris and rubble.

The injured were taken to Vellore Government Medical College Hospital, Christian Medical College Hospital and a hospital in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. An NDRF team from Arakkonam joined police, fire services and district officials in the rescue operation. Vellore District Collector P S Leela Alex said at least eight of the injured workers were in stable condition.

The district administration will form a committee to investigate the cause of the structural failure and check whether the builder had obtained the required approvals and building permits, the Collector said.

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