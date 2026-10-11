India news Live Updates, 11 October 2026: Ganga erosion swallows temple and houses in Bihar

Erosion from Ganga river swallows temple and five houses in Bihar's Bhagalpur. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news and live news updates from India and around the world (Photo/PTI)

Sudden erosion along the Ganga in Bhagalpur district damaged a 50-metre embankment and affected around 40-50 houses, five of which were destroyed, news agency PTI reported, citing officials. The erosion began around 6 pm on Friday near Mahadevpur Ghat in Raghopur village, along an abandoned railway line on the river’s left bank. Most of the affected houses were kuchcha structures, while around 10 pucca houses developed cracks, prompting precautionary evacuations.

The Water Resources Department has deployed 15 teams of engineers in shifts, alongside additional senior officials. Authorities have arranged sand-filled bags, mega geo-bags, ECO bags, nylon crates, tractors, boats and a steamer to strengthen vulnerable stretches. The Ganga’s water level was below the warning mark and had fallen by around 12 cm in the preceding 12 hours, but the strong current towards the left bank continued to pose a risk of further erosion.

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