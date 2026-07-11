India news Live Updates 11 July 2026: Monsoon fury across India, landslides batter Uttarakhand, Himachal and J&K

The Baldi river flows in spate amid heavy monsoon rains, at Sahastradhara, in Dehradun district, Uttarakhand, Thursday, July 9, 2026. Continuous rainfall over the past 24 hours across the state has raised river water levels and triggered landslides in hilly areas, disrupting traffic on 107 routes across the state. (PTI Photo)

The monsoon has turned ferocious across the Himalayan states, with landslides battering Uttarakhand — the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers in spate, roads blocked, hillsides giving way. In Himachal Pradesh, orange alerts cover several districts, with devastating slides reported in Kinnaur and Solan. In Jammu & Kashmir, rivers and streams are overflowing, with flood-like conditions reported in Mendhar in the Poonch district. More than ten rain-related deaths have been recorded across the country in the last 24 hours. In Gujarat, the waters are receding in Surat, but the full tragedy is only now coming into focus — a 17-year-old walking home, a school van driver, among those who never made it back.

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