India news Live Updates 11 July 2026: Monsoon fury across India, landslides batter Uttarakhand, Himachal and J&K

The monsoon has turned ferocious across the Himalayan states, with landslides battering Uttarakhand — the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers in spate, roads blocked, hillsides giving way. In Himachal Pradesh, orange alerts cover several districts, with devastating slides reported in Kinnaur and Solan. In Jammu & Kashmir, rivers and streams are overflowing, with flood-like conditions reported in Mendhar in the Poonch district. More than ten rain-related deaths have been recorded across the country in the last 24 hours. In Gujarat, the waters are receding in Surat, but the full tragedy is only now coming into focus — a 17-year-old walking home, a school van driver, among those who never made it back.
If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in. This blog is curated by Richa Shrivastava.
20 years of 7/11: Mumbai blast survivors still wait for justice
Two decades after serial bomb blasts tore through Mumbai’s local trains on July 11, 2006, killing over 180 people, survivors say they no longer travel by train — and that justice has yet to fully arrive. The anniversary is a reminder that for those inside the carriages that evening, time has moved differently than it has for everyone else.
Modi arrives in Auckland — first Indian PM in New Zealand in 40 years
PM Modi has arrived in Auckland for what is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years, with trade and cricket on the agenda alongside bilateral talks with PM Christopher Luxon at Government House. “Reached Auckland a short while ago. Thankful to Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport,” Modi posted on X.
Tiger skins, two cops, and a week of alarm in Chhattisgarh
Three tiger skins recovered in a single week in Chhattisgarh have set off alarm bells, with a probe now linking two police officers to the poaching network — a development that raises uncomfortable questions about who, exactly, is guarding the forest.
India’s cricket method problem goes deeper than a bad phase
The BCCI is calling it a bad phase, but what happened at Trent Bridge points to something more structural — a batting technique under pressure that keeps producing the same collapses against the same kind of bowling.
Norway’s World Cup coach died once — now he’s leading a quarterfinal
Ståle Solbakken’s heart stopped on a training pitch years ago. He now has a pacemaker and a team that just knocked Brazil out of the World Cup — the kind of story the tournament keeps producing, and that football keeps needing.