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India news Live Updates, 11 August 2026: ED freezes 182 bank accounts in Rs 2,000 crore chit-fund scam

Heavy traffic jams hit the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad due to Kanwar Yatra as large numbers of pilgrims travel ahead of Independence Day.

ED freezes 182 bank accounts and seizes over Rs 1 crore cash and six high-end cars in a Rs 2,000 crore multi-state chit-fund scam.ED freezes 182 bank accounts and seizes over Rs 1 crore cash and six high-end cars in a Rs 2,000 crore multi-state chit-fund scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen 182 bank accounts and seized over Rs 1 crore in cash and six high-end cars during a raid linked to a Rs 2,000 crore multi-state chit-fund scam, officials said. In a post on X, the ED said that its Bhubaneswar Zonal Office conducted the search operations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) on August 5 at five premises linked with Wellfare Buildings and Estates Pvt Ltd (WBEPL) and its directors at Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad in connection with the probe in the chit fund scam.
The raids were conducted on the premises of ex-Andhra Pradesh MLA Malla Vilaya Prasad, Varaha Ramakrishna Satya Sinivasa Rao Alla and others, it said on Tuesday.

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Kanwar Yatra leads to severe traffic snarls on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Heavy traffic snarls have been reported on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad due to the Kanwar Yatra, PTI reports, with pilgrims travelling in large numbers causing significant disruption on one of the region’s busiest arterial roads ahead of Independence Day.

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US judge drops criminal charges against Gautam Adani

A US judge has dropped the criminal charges against billionaire Gautam Adani, in a significant legal development for the Adani Group that ends a chapter which had roiled Indian markets and triggered a sharp political battle at home over the nature and basis of the American indictment.

Brij Bhushan acquitted: Court says victims gave ‘wrong’ details, ‘fatal’ to prosecution

A Delhi court has acquitted BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the wrestler sexual harassment case, observing that the complainants had given contradictory and incorrect details that were “fatal” to the prosecution’s case. The verdict is a devastating blow for the wrestlers who staged a months-long protest at Jantar Mantar and made the former Wrestling Federation of India chief’s removal and prosecution a national cause.

Bengaluru hotel horror: Marital dispute, two dead girls, accused father

Two young girls have been found dead in a Bengaluru hotel room amid a marital dispute, with the investigation now focusing on their father as the accused. The circumstances of the deaths are under active probe, with police working to reconstruct the events that led to the tragedy.

Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Diamond Harbour Model’ faces FIRs over health camps

The Sebaashray healthcare initiative, long cited as the centrepiece of Abhishek Banerjee’s Diamond Harbour model of constituency outreach, now faces FIRs over alleged irregularities ranging from medical malpractice to unauthorised use of equipment — a political setback for the TMC leader at a moment when the party is already grappling with its broader crisis of legitimacy.

Air India flight that fell 300 feet likely hit multiple technical snags

The Air India flight that suddenly lost 300 feet of altitude, injuring 17 passengers, is believed to have encountered multiple technical failures, according to the AAIB probe — a finding that will add to scrutiny of the airline’s maintenance and safety protocols as it continues its post-Tata acquisition transformation.

Sonia Gandhi writes: History will remember Manmohan Singh kindly

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has written in defence of the late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying history will remember him kindly — an intervention that comes after Singh’s name resurfaced in public discourse following a legal development related to the coal scam case that had long shadowed his second term.

Live Updates
Aug 11, 2026 12:14 PM IST
Incessant rain leads to rise in water level in Maharashtra's Thane

Continuous rain leads to rise in water level in Maharashtra's Thane.

Aug 11, 2026 12:03 PM IST
Delhi to scrap 20-year-old bed-and-breakfast law, replace it with new policy

Delhi is set to overhaul the way bed-and-breakfast establishments operate in the city, with the government moving to scrap the nearly two-decade-old law governing them and replace it with a new policy framework.

The move comes months after a fire at a B&B in Malviya Nagar claimed 21 lives and triggered a citywide crackdown on properties violating safety norms and building bye-laws. More than 750 B&B establishments are currently registered with the Delhi Tourism Department under the existing law.

While the government stated that the proposed changes are aimed at keeping pace with the changing tourism and hospitality sector and making the rules more flexible, the repeal will also mark a significant shift in how B&Bs are regulated in the capital.

Aug 11, 2026 11:50 AM IST
ED freezes 182 bank accounts in Rs 2,000 crore chit-fund scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen 182 bank accounts and seized over Rs 1 crore cash and six high-end cars during a raid linked to a Rs 2,000 crore multi-state chit-fund scam, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

In a post on X, the ED said, "ED, Bhubaneswar Zonal Office, has conducted search operations under PMLA, 2002 on 05.08.2026, at five premises linked with M/s. Wellfare Buildings and Estates Pvt. Ltd.(WBEPL) and its Directors at Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad in connection with investigation in a multi-crore Chit Fund Scam. During the course of search, cash in Indian currency amounting Rs. 1.01 Crore alongwith details of various movable and immovable properties, incriminating materials/documents (viz. property documents, various digital devices) related to M/s. WBEPL, its directors and related entitieswere recovered and seized. Freezing Orders were issued for 182 bank accounts alongwith six numbers of high-end luxury vehicles pertaining to M/s. WBEPL and its Directors."

Aug 11, 2026 11:37 AM IST
Bengaluru gym trainer's 'supari' murder: Court rejects bail pleas of suspect who was present at crime scene

Johnson Abraham from Bengaluru reports that a Bengaluru local court has denied anticipatory bail to Joseph N., a key suspect in the "supari" (contract) murder of gym trainer Vijay Kumar, which occurred on June 6, 2026, citing the gravity of the offense. The investigation, now handled by the CID, suggests that real estate businessman Prasad Rao hired a gang through advocate B. Lokesh to kill the trainer due to an alleged extra-marital relationship with the businessman's daughter. While the court has previously rejected bail pleas for both Rao and Lokesh, the police maintain that custodial interrogation is essential to recover evidence, including the mobile phone used by Joseph N. and the contract money, noting that circumstantial evidence and call detail records link the suspects to the crime.

Aug 11, 2026 11:29 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Row: Former CM Panneerselvam Targets TVK government over poll promises

The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed heated exchanges between O Panneerselvam and the treasury benches as the former chief minister criticised the government over its key electoral promises, particularly the enhanced monthly financial grant for women and the distribution of six free LPG cylinders annually.

"The public voted for a change, but they have been left greatly disappointed. These poll manifesto promises ought to have been announced as flagship schemes, but the government has failed to do so," Panneerselvam, formerly AIADMK leader, remarked.

He asserted that the sentiment had turned against the administration.

Denying the charges, Leader of the House K A Sengottaiyan highlighted that the government had a five-year mandate to fulfil its commitments.

"As you yourself once noted, it is impossible to create history in just three months. If you managed to accomplish such a feat during your tenure, please enlighten us," Sengottaiyan countered.

Aug 11, 2026 11:22 AM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session: NDA, Opposition face off over separate protests

NDA and Opposition leaders held separate protests inside Parliament during the Monsoon Session. While the NDA protested over police action against protesting students in Jharkhand demanding answers from Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, the opposition protested over the Ram Mandir donation theft issue.

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Aug 11, 2026 11:03 AM IST
CM Vijay joins mass pledge for ‘Drug-Free Tamil Nadu’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay participated in a state-level mass pledge event in Chennai as part of the ‘Drug-Free Tamil Nadu’ campaign.

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Aug 11, 2026 11:00 AM IST
NDA protest in Parliament over Jharkhand student police action

NDA leaders held a protest march inside Parliament over police action against protesting students in Jharkhand and sought answers from Congress MP, LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

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Aug 11, 2026 10:57 AM IST
BCI grants one-time conditional approval for all existing law colleges in the state

Pallavi Smart from Mumbai reports that the Bar Council of India (BCI) has granted one-time conditional approval to all existing eligible law colleges in Maharashtra for the 2026-27 academic year, providing immediate relief to thousands of students navigating the chaotic Common Admission Process (CAP). This exceptional measure ensures that colleges previously missing from the approval system can participate in the current admissions cycle, provided they complete the necessary document submission and fee payments on the BCI portal by August 31. The BCI clarified that this decision is restricted to existing programs and sanctioned intakes within Maharashtra for the current session and does not retroactively regularise past non-compliance or apply to new law schools or course expansions.

Aug 11, 2026 10:38 AM IST
CID sets up helpdesk to assist genuine account holders caught in cybercrime related freezes

Atiya Firdos from Bengaluru reports that the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has established a specialized helpdesk under its Cyber Command to assist individuals whose bank accounts have been frozen during cybercrime investigations. Prompted by a Karnataka High Court directive to address the challenges faced by genuine account holders, this experimental initiative serves as a mediation platform where officials coordinate with banks and affected parties to determine if full debit freezes are necessary or if a limited lien on suspected funds would suffice. This measure responds to a significant surge in cyber fraud and the widespread use of mule-account networks in the state, aiming to provide a structured grievance-redressal mechanism that balances effective law enforcement with the rights of account holders.

Aug 11, 2026 10:28 AM IST
Raids on 60 high end hotels, nearly one tonne expired food seized in Bengaluru

Kiran Parashar from Bengaluru reports that the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (KFSDA) conducted a three-day inspection drive across 60 star hotels in Bengaluru, resulting in the seizure of nearly one tonne of expired or rotten food, including meat, vegetables, dairy, and bakery items. During the operation, officials identified significant safety violations such as improper storage, unhygienic conditions, and non-compliance with FSSAI labeling regulations, leading to the closure of Hotel Skyye and Pegs and Bottles. Additionally, inspectors assessed international food chains like KFC, Subway, and McDonald's, notably issuing a notice to the McDonald’s outlet on Brigade Road for using banned Magnesium Sulfite in the treatment of used frying oil.

Aug 11, 2026 10:11 AM IST
Four Pune youths killed, two injured in highway car crash on their way to Mahabaleshwar hill station

Sushant Kulkarni from Pune reports that four youths from Pune district were killed and two others were injured early Tuesday morning after their SUV lost control on the Pune-Satara lane of NH-48 at Shirwal, Maharashtra. The fatal accident occurred around 1:10 AM while the group, all aged between 19 and 20, was travelling toward the Mahabaleshwar hill station. The vehicle reportedly struck a divider, overturned, and collided with a truck. While the four deceased have been identified as Vedant Arjun Waringe, Sonling Dhirendra Thakur, Aditya Balasaheb Garud, and Nikhil Balu Raut, the two injured survivors, Dikshit Dayanand Pujari and Mayur Hanumant Shinde, have been hospitalised for treatment as local police continue their investigation and legal procedures.

Aug 11, 2026 10:03 AM IST
BJP calls statewide shutdown over police action against job aspirants

BJP workers enforced a statewide bandh in Ranchi to protest police action against job aspirants who had marched toward the state assembly a day earlier over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

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Aug 11, 2026 09:51 AM IST
Kanwar Yatra leads to severe traffic snarls on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Heavy traffic jam on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway due to the Kanwar Yatra.

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