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India news Live Updates, 10 September 2026: MK Stalin tells CM Vijay ‘you turned the Assembly into a place where reels are shot’

Stalin tells CM Vijay to stop 'shooting reels' in the Assembly and fix his administration. China and Russia presidents arrive for BRICS summit. Apple launches foldable iPhone Duo.

DMK president MK Stalin speaks on his party's Emergency-era history in response to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's Assembly remarks on MISA, accusing the CM of using social media reels to hide administrative failures, September 10, 2026. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news and live news updates from India and around the world.DMK president MK Stalin speaks on his party's Emergency-era history in response to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's Assembly remarks on MISA, accusing the CM of using social media reels to hide administrative failures, September 10, 2026. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news and live news updates from India and around the world.

DMK president MK Stalin has fired back at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay after the actor-turned-politician made remarks about the Emergency-era Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) in the state Assembly. Addressing Vijay as “Thambi [brother] Vijay,” Stalin said the DMK’s Emergency-era struggle was a matter of historical record that “can never be changed.” He accused Vijay of using social media reels and publicity to conceal poor governance. “You turned the Assembly itself into a place where reels are shot, standing on the bridge we built and doing photoshoots,” Stalin said in a video posted to X. “You are running the administration just like a cinema shooting. To hide your inefficient administration, you are posting various reels and cheating a whole generation.” The remarks came two days after Vijay clarified that a hand gesture he made while referring to MISA — widely interpreted as a reference to Stalin’s jaw injury during his 1976 detention — was “not in any way intentional.”

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China and Russia presidents arrive for BRICS summit in Delhi

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have arrived in Delhi for the BRICS summit, with Delhi Police deploying 30,000 personnel for security. PM Modi’s bilateral meetings with Putin and Iranian President Pezeshkian on the sidelines have been confirmed, as negotiators work to bridge divides within the bloc over West Asia ahead of what promises to be one of the most consequential BRICS gatherings in years.

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Apple launches foldable iPhone Duo alongside iPhone 18 Pro series

Apple has launched the foldable iPhone Duo, its most significant hardware bet in years, hoping to carve out the premium foldable segment against established Android rivals. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have also been launched, with India pricing and availability confirmed alongside the global announcement.

MCD razes 58 buildings, orders action on 31 more in post-collapse crackdown

In the wake of the Satya Niketan building collapse, the MCD has demolished 58 structures and issued orders against 31 more — a crackdown that, critics note, should have happened years before six lives were lost in a preventable disaster.

Centre offers Ladakh Article 371(K) — but leaves key powers unresolved

The Centre has offered Ladakh a constitutional arrangement under Article 371(K), but key questions about what powers the region would actually hold remain undecided — a framework that gives Ladakh’s political representatives something to show their constituents while deferring the most contentious negotiations.

Noida protest student: ‘I don’t have criminal history, why was notice issued?’

A second-year BA LLB student from Gautam Buddha University is asking why she received a police notice for participating in the CJP protest, saying she has no criminal history — one of a growing number of cases that suggest the post-Jantar Mantar policing sweep extended well beyond identifiable instigators to ordinary participants.

Live Updates
Sep 10, 2026 09:51 AM IST
FIR filed after nearly 20 mutilated cats found dead in Mumbai's Chembur

Nearly 20 cats have been killed in Mumbai’s Chembur, with their mutilated bodies found in the Panjrapole area, according to PETA India.

An FIR has been registered, while police examine CCTV footage to identify the accused.

PETA India has offered a reward of up to Rs 50,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for allegedly killing the animals.

A local caregiver found multiple mutilated cat bodies in Chembur in August and September. Six bodies were discovered on September 4, followed by a dead cat and a distressed kitten the next morning. An FIR was registered on September 9.

"In August, the local caregiver Rubeena found mutilated bodies of cats. On 4 September, she discovered six more mutilated bodies, with the cats’ internal organs visible. The next morning, on 5 September, she found one dead cat and a kitten in a severely distressed condition. A complaint was filed on 9 September, and an FIR was registered the same day," PETA India said in its official press release.

Sep 10, 2026 09:43 AM IST
MK Stalin tells CM Vijay to stop 'shooting reels' and fix governance

DMK president MK Stalin has fired back at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay after the actor-turned-politician made remarks about the Emergency-era Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) in the state Assembly. Addressing Vijay as "Thambi [brother] Vijay," Stalin said the DMK's Emergency-era struggle was a matter of historical record that "can never be changed." He accused Vijay of using social media reels and publicity to conceal poor governance.

"You turned the Assembly itself into a place where reels are shot, standing on the bridge we built and doing photoshoots," Stalin said in a video posted to X. "You are running the administration just like a cinema shooting. To hide your inefficient administration, you are posting various reels and cheating a whole generation." The remarks came two days after Vijay clarified that a hand gesture he made while referring to MISA — widely interpreted as a reference to Stalin's jaw injury during his 1976 detention — was "not in any way intentional."

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