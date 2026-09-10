India news Live Updates, 10 September 2026: MK Stalin tells CM Vijay ‘you turned the Assembly into a place where reels are shot’

DMK president MK Stalin speaks on his party's Emergency-era history in response to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's Assembly remarks on MISA, accusing the CM of using social media reels to hide administrative failures, September 10, 2026. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news and live news updates from India and around the world.
DMK president MK Stalin has fired back at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay after the actor-turned-politician made remarks about the Emergency-era Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) in the state Assembly. Addressing Vijay as “Thambi [brother] Vijay,” Stalin said the DMK’s Emergency-era struggle was a matter of historical record that “can never be changed.” He accused Vijay of using social media reels and publicity to conceal poor governance. “You turned the Assembly itself into a place where reels are shot, standing on the bridge we built and doing photoshoots,” Stalin said in a video posted to X. “You are running the administration just like a cinema shooting. To hide your inefficient administration, you are posting various reels and cheating a whole generation.” The remarks came two days after Vijay clarified that a hand gesture he made while referring to MISA — widely interpreted as a reference to Stalin’s jaw injury during his 1976 detention — was “not in any way intentional.”
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