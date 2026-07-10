India news LIVE updates, 10 July 2026: Uttarakhand flash flood risk as rivers overflow, US charges Lawrence Bishnoi for Salman Khan and Moosewala attacks, US-Iran ceasefire collapses in three weeks, Gurgaon gangster encounter

A view of devotees visiting Badrinath Dham amid an FIR against the temple committee chairman's PA over alleged donation theft, in Chamoli on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)

India News LIVE: Uttarakhand is on high alert as heavy monsoon rains have triggered flash flood risks in Dehradun, with rivers overflowing their banks and the IMD issuing a red alert for Nainital and several other districts. Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to stay away from riverbanks and watercourses as authorities monitor the situation closely.

The United States has formally charged Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with attacks on Salman Khan, Gippy Grewal and Sidhu Moosewala, marking a significant escalation in international legal pressure on the gang. The charges raise an immediate question: how the India-US extradition treaty could apply to a man currently in Indian custody.

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US-Iran ceasefire collapses in just three weeks

The US-Iran ceasefire, signed with considerable fanfare, has collapsed in just three weeks — undone by a combination of Hormuz attacks, domestic politics in Tehran, and an American administration that appears to have confused a deal with a resolution. The breakdown has sent oil markets into fresh turbulence and left the diplomatic architecture of the West Asia peace effort in question.

Major gangster encounter in posh Gurgaon locality

Four members of the Deepak Nandal gang were killed in a shootout in Gurgaon after they came for a businessman in what police are describing as a targeted operation. Three police officers were also injured in the encounter, which unfolded in a locality more accustomed to corporate campuses than gang warfare.

Bengal BJP treads carefully over Baruipur rape-murder

Despite the public outrage over the rape and murder of an 11-year-old in Baruipur — and the encounter killing of the accused — the BJP government in Bengal is treading with unusual caution, wary that pushing too hard on law and order could open up questions the ruling dispensation is not ready to answer.

Ram Temple donation scandal: What is at stake for BJP

The Ram Temple donation scandal has put the BJP in an uncomfortable position — the temple is one of the party’s most potent political symbols, and the allegations of systematic theft from its donation boxes cut directly against the narrative of governance and faith that the party has built around Ayodhya.

Bengaluru woman accused of triple murder seeks to confess before court

The Bengaluru woman accused of killing her parents and sister has sought to make a confession before a court, in a development that has added a fresh and disturbing dimension to a case that has already shaken the city.

Mbappe missed, then delivered: France sink Morocco

Kylian Mbappé missed a penalty — and then scored the goal that ended Morocco’s World Cup, in a quarterfinal that followed the script Lionel Messi had written against Egypt: miss first, decide the match anyway.