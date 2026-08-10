India news Live Updates, 10 August 2026: Vande Mataram to be sung from Red Fort on Independence day for first time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will addresses the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day. (Express File Photo)

Defence Secretary RK Singh said Vande Mataram will be sung from the Red Fort ramparts for the first time ever as part of this year’s 80th Independence Day celebrations, explaining the sequence, he said, “He (Prime Minister Modi) arrives on the rampart, then the national song is played, and everybody keeps standing. Thereafter, he unfurls the flag and the national anthem is played.”

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Six AAP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly over ‘objectionable’ T-shirts

A few minutes after the second day of the Monsoon Session began, six AAP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly after they were asked to remove their “objectionable” T-shirts by Speaker Vijender Gupta. The MLAs marshalled out were – Sanjeev Jha, Jarnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Prem Kumar, Som Dutt and Ajay Dutt. “The opposition disrupted the discussion going on in the assembly of public interest; hence, they are being marshalled out,” Gupta said. AAP MLAs began raising slogans about the alleged bicycle scam under the BJP government, after which they were marshalled out of the Assembly. “The rules clearly state that unparliamentary language will not be tolerated in the House; this is not acceptable,” Speaker Gupta said.

Story continues below this ad Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s resolution on Tamil Thaai Vazhthu unanimously passed in Assembly Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay moved a government resolution in the Assembly to mandate that the state song, Tamil Thaai Vazhthu, be sung first at the beginning of all official events, conducted at educational institutions, universities, government offices and public sector undertakings. This move comes as the Union Home Affairs Ministry issued a latest advisory asking the states and union territories to “strictly comply” with the January 28 directive that the National Song Vande Mataram be played before the National Anthem at official events. Jharkhand agrees to cancel 3 exams, JPSC members resign as protest enters new phase Jharkhand’s government has agreed to cancel three examinations and members of the state’s public service commission have resigned, as the protest by job aspirants in Ranchi enters a new phase following days of hunger strikes and failed negotiations. The concessions represent the most significant official response yet to the movement, though it remains to be seen whether the aspirants will accept them as sufficient. Rural jobs down nearly 50% in first month of VB-G RAM G scheme Official data shows that only 7.67 crore person-days were generated under the VB-G RAM G scheme in July 2026 — a nearly 50 per cent year-on-year drop compared to the same period under the previous rural employment programme. The figure has added urgency to concerns about the new scheme’s ability to deliver on its promise to rural workers, many of whom depend on public employment for their livelihood through the monsoon months. West Bengal CM orders fresh probe into RG Kar rape-murder West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has ordered a fresh investigation into the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case — a case that shook the country and the medical profession in 2024 and whose legal proceedings have continued to be closely watched as a test of institutional accountability. Pentagon sends urgent message to defence firms as US weapons stockpile depletes in Iran war The Pentagon has sent an urgent message to American defence manufacturers to accelerate production as the US military’s stockpile of key weapons systems depletes amid the ongoing Iran conflict — a significant logistical signal that the war is consuming materiel faster than it is being replenished, with implications for US strategic posture across multiple theatres. Delhi property fraud: How a bungalow near the PM’s home became a Rs 200-crore scam No. 9, Amrita Shergill Marg — a bungalow in one of Delhi’s most secure and prestigious addresses — has become the centrepiece of an alleged Rs 200-crore property fraud, with investigators piecing together how a luxury real estate network allegedly used the address to defraud buyers of high-end homes. Live Updates Aug 10, 2026 06:02 PM IST Judicial custody of 8 accused in Ram temple donation case extended till August 24 A special court in Ayodhya on Monday extended the judicial custody of all eight accused in the Ram temple donation "theft" case by 14 days, till August 24. Special Judge (Anti-Corruption) Rajat Varma passed the order after the accused — Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Maneesh Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu — were produced before the court via video-conferencing from the district jail. (PTI) Aug 10, 2026 04:58 PM IST Despite venue cancellation, JNU students hold discussion on Umar Khalid's book on campus JNUSU went ahead with a discussion on former JNU student Umar Khalid's book Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power on Monday, holding it outside the School of Social Sciences-II building at the scheduled 3 pm slot after the university cancelled the SSS-I auditorium booking, citing "non-disclosure of full facts" about the programme. JNUSU had called the cancellation "arbitrary and authoritarian," saying "cancelling a room does not cancel a conversation," and moved the event, originally planned to mark the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, to the alternate venue with professors Prabhu Mahapatra and Uma Chakravarti, Shuddhabrata Sengupta, and activists Harsh Mander and Banojyotsna in attendance. Khalid, a former JNU student leader, has been imprisoned since September 2020 under the UAPA in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case and continues to await trial. (PTI) Aug 10, 2026 04:46 PM IST Woman constable dies after consuming poison in UP's Etawah following fight with husband Priyanka, a 30-year-old constable posted at Saifai police station, died after consuming a poisonous substance following an argument with her husband, Rajat Singh, at their residence in the police lines area on Sunday evening. She was found unconscious with foam coming from her mouth when Rajat returned home around 10 pm, and was referred to Saifai Medical College and Hospital after initial treatment at the district hospital, where she later died. Civil Lines SHO K K Mishra confirmed the death and said Rajat has been detained for questioning; the body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway. (PTI) Aug 10, 2026 04:26 PM IST BJP MP dismisses alliance speculation, calls Sukhbir Badal-PM Modi meeting a "formal interaction" BJP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal on Monday dismissed speculation over a possible BJP-SAD alliance, telling ANI that the meeting between SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was routine, given that the PM regularly consults leaders from Punjab, a border state, on politics, security and the drug problem. He acknowledged the two parties had allied in the past and formed governments together at least three times, but said current circumstances made a fresh alliance unlikely. Mittal's remarks followed a meeting of SAD's senior leadership in Chandigarh, where Badal demanded immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, invoking the Sikh Gurus' teachings on the dignity and equality of women, and backed a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats as part of the delimitation exercise. (ANI) Aug 10, 2026 04:07 PM IST Nine killed as van swept away in swollen drain in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district Nine people were killed after a van was swept away in a swollen drain in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said. (PTI) Aug 10, 2026 04:02 PM IST Himachal Pradesh High Court orders NHAI, contractor to equally share Rs 2.23 crore compensation for building that collapsed during Shimla highway work The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the National Highways Authority of India and Gawar Shimla Highway Private Limited to each pay half of Rs 2,23,55,924 assessed as compensation for a multi-storey building that collapsed near Bhattakuffar-Chamiyana during the 2025 monsoon while the four-laning project was under construction. The Division Bench, hearing a suo motu PIL triggered by a neighbour's complaint, ruled that NHAI could not "wash off its hands" of responsibility and questioned whether the hill cutting for the project had been carried out with adequate supervision, noting the payment remained pending despite the assessment being completed as early as July last year. The court also directed the state to assess damage to the adjoining house of Chanda Devi, whose complaint began the proceedings, and observed that companies executing such infrastructure projects carry a corporate social responsibility toward residents affected by the work. The matter is listed for further hearing on September 23, 2026. (Reported by Saurabh Parashar) Aug 10, 2026 03:59 PM IST Calcutta High Court allows PIL against removal of mosque loudspeakers in Bengal The Calcutta High Court on Monday allowed a Public Interest Litigation challenging the removal of loudspeakers from nearly 4,000 mosques across West Bengal, after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee told the court the state had issued an oral direction to strip loudspeakers from all mosques. The PIL, filed by advocate Danish Farooqui, seeks their use during Azaan within prescribed noise limits, citing an earlier high court order; the matter comes up for hearing Thursday. Separately, Abdul Samad has sought permission for a protest rally in Kolkata on Tuesday against the loudspeaker removals. The crackdown, framed by the state as enforcement of noise pollution norms, has seen 5,299 loudspeakers removed from mosques and temples combined, prompting rebel TMC MPs to raise concerns with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over religious freedom even as the chief minister defended the move as court-mandated. Read the full report here (Reported by Tanusree Bose) Aug 10, 2026 03:44 PM IST Paytm shares jump 10% as Bernstein raises price target amid MDR on UPI talk Shares of One97 Communications, Paytm's parent, surged over 10% to a fresh 52-week high after Bernstein raised its price target to Rs 2,200 from Rs 1,500, citing a potential Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions from FY28 that could lift net payments margins by 3-4 basis points and boost FY30 earnings per share by 30%. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,590 against Friday's close of Rs 1,441.60, while peers like One Mobikwik and AvenuesAI also gained. The rally comes days after the Lok Sabha passed a bill that could allow MDR to be levied on UPI and RuPay debit payments, with the Finance Ministry clarifying that consumers won't be charged and any merchant fee will be "nominal." (Reported by Nameera Anjum) Aug 10, 2026 03:41 PM IST Bareilly man met a 'US doctor' on Grindr, then lost his Rs 1.46 lakh savings to a cyber dating scam A 23-year-old sales professional from a village near Bareilly, living alone in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, was duped of his life savings of Rs 1.46 lakh within days of matching with a profile claiming to be a US-based doctor on Grindr. The scammer, "Dr Harry Robot," moved the conversation to WhatsApp and, over successive days, extracted payments for a flight ticket, a currency conversion certificate, and customs clearance fees, before the victim grew suspicious and found the sender's "Mumbai airport" photo was actually of Delhi airport. His complaint led Delhi Police to an interstate syndicate spanning Delhi, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with four people arrested, including mule-account operators and a Nigerian national, Simeon Miracle Chinonso, who allegedly ran the fake profile and posed as immigration and customs officials to extract further payments. (Reported by Pragynesh) Aug 10, 2026 03:37 PM IST Tamil Nadu: AIADMK rift widens as senior leader attacks Edappadi K Palaniswami over poll rout In a fresh sign of internal turmoil within the AIADMK, senior MLA C Ve Shanmugam on Monday publicly attacked party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, demanding accountability for successive electoral defeats since 2019. Shanmugam accused the leadership of failing to introspect, questioned claims that recent electoral gains were due solely to Palaniswami’s popularity, and alleged a secret post-poll understanding with the DMK — a charge both parties have previously denied. The remarks have intensified speculation over growing factional tensions within the AIADMK. Aug 10, 2026 02:38 PM IST Lok Sabha passes Tribunals Reforms Bill 2026 without debate The Lok Sabha passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, without debate amid opposition sloganeering during the ongoing Parliament session. Aug 10, 2026 02:31 PM IST Elderly man accused of molesting 9-year-old hangs self in police custody An elderly man accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl allegedly died by hanging himself in a police station toilet while in custody, officials said, according to PTI. Aug 10, 2026 02:22 PM IST BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi questions Congress' links with Tarun Tejpal BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi questioned Congress over its alleged links with Tarun Tejpal, stating "Now that he (Tarun Tejpal) has been convicted, I want to remind you of the relationship between him and the Congress. Sonia Gandhi, who was the UPA’s top leader, wrote to then Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in September 2004, asking that Tehelka and its financier not be subjected to harassment or unfair treatment. In 2010, then Law Minister Veerappa Moily gave Tejpal an award for excellence in journalism. In 2013, Digvijaya Singh praised his work against communal forces. After his acquittal in 2021, Tejpal also thanked people from the Congress for helping him in the rape case. I want to ask the Congress party to clearly explain what relationship existed between the two." Aug 10, 2026 02:01 PM IST 'Amit Shah will reply to debate on students' agitation,' says Rijiju Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is ready for a detailed discussion on the students' agitation, but the Opposition should not create disturbances. "The offer made by the government is very clear that it is ready to have a full and detailed discussion on students' movement and activities related to it. My only point made to the Opposition is that while the discussion and a reply are being made, the Opposition should not create disturbances to prevent the statement of the Home Minister. They must listen to the reply of the Home Minister and the government. Once discussion begins, we must have a threadbare discussion," Rijiju #watch | Delhi | On parliamentary deadlock, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "The offer made by the government is very clear that it is ready to have a full and detailed discussion on students' movement and activities related to it. My only point made to… pic.twitter.com/w5BqeQotrn — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026 Aug 10, 2026 01:52 PM IST Ex army employee killed, 2 injured as speeding car rams into them A retired Army employee was killed after a speeding Mahindra SUV 350 allegedly rammed into him while he was walking near SMP School in Bandlaguda, early Monday. The vehicle later hit two people travelling on a bike, injuring both. Four people allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled. Police are reportedly tracing the accused and if they were under the influence of alcohol. VIDEO | Hyderabad, Telangana: A retired Army employee was killed after a speeding Mahindra SUV 350 allegedly rammed into him while he was walking near SMP School in Bandlaguda, early Monday. The vehicle later hit two persons travelling on a Rapido bike, injuring both. Four youths… pic.twitter.com/COsxqXxQKP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026 Aug 10, 2026 01:38 PM IST Government introduces bill in Lok Sabha to change Kerala's name to Keralam The government introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to change Kerala's name to Keralam. This came after the state assembly adopted a resolution two years ago. The resolution passed by the state's legislative assembly regarding the name change was forwarded by the Kerala government to the Centre. The President referred a bill to the state legislature for expressing its views and later, the state assembly adopted a unanimous resolution agreeing with the bill. Aug 10, 2026 01:29 PM IST Fire breaks out in basement of Gujarat secretariat building in Gandhinagar Brendan Dabhi and Ritu Sharma report from Ahmedabad that a fire broke out in the basement of Block-9 of the New Sachivalaya in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on the morning of August 10, 2026. Emergency services were alerted at 7:50 AM, and while the blaze—which started in a basement room used to store old records for departments like the State Election Commission and Women and Child Development—was brought under control within an hour, thick smoke initially hindered access to the source. Firefighters used oxygen kits and industrial fans to ventilate the area, and no casualties have been reported while cooling and investigative processes continue. Aug 10, 2026 01:26 PM IST Suvendu met TMC worker’s family who died in lock-up, announced compensation Atri Mitra from Kolkata reports that West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced Rs 10 lakh in compensation and a government job for the widow of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker who recently died in police custody in Halisahar. Following a meeting with the bereaved family, Adhikari suspended the investigating officer and reassigned the officer-in-charge of the Halisahar police station pending a magisterial inquiry. During the visit, Adhikari emphasised the family’s confidence in the current administration while criticising former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for what he termed a "political" visit to the family on Sunday, during which she faced public protests that he claimed did not involve BJP workers. Aug 10, 2026 01:20 PM IST AAP MLAs ride bicycles to Delhi Assembly to flag purchase of cycles at 'higher rate' AAP MLAs arrived at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on bicycles to protest against the alleged corruption of the BJP's Rekha Gupta government in the purchase of bicycles to be distributed to girl students. Aam Aadmi Party Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj took to X and alleged that AAP had purchased the bicycles for around Rs 4,200 each from a shop, while the current Delhi government bought 1.30 lakh bicycles at Rs 6,957 per unit through a tender. "We paid Rs 4,200 for buying one bicycle, while the Delhi government bought 1,30,000 bicycles and paid Rs 6,957 for one bicycle. Just imagine: if a commission of Rs 3,000 rupees is being pocketed on a single bicycle, it indicates a massive scam. We are taking these bicycles to the Delhi Government today; they have also brought the bicycles there that are being distributed to girls. So, you can compare the two," he said. Aug 10, 2026 12:47 PM IST Six AAP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly over 'objectionable' T-shirts A few minutes after the second day of the Monsoon Session began, six AAP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly after they were asked to remove their "objectionable" T-shirts by Speaker Vijender Gupta. The MLAs marshalled out were - Sanjeev Jha, Jarnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Prem Kumar, Som Dutt and Ajay Dutt. "The opposition disrupted the discussion going on in the assembly of public interest, hence, they are being marshalled out," Gupta said.

Aug 10, 2026 12:41 PM IST ‘Allegations were false,’ says Brij Bhushan on wrestlers' harassment case BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, talking about the Delhi court verdict in the wrestlers' harassment case, said, "By God's grace, everything has been cleared. The allegations levelled against me have all come out as false in the judgment. I had been saying from day one that there was a conspiracy against me. Many people were involved, and today, exactly the same things have emerged..." Aug 10, 2026 12:36 PM IST Devendra Nath Mahato urges students to remain disciplined JPSC-JSSC protest live updates: Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato urged protesters to stay disciplined and calm during the Vidhan Sabha gherao march in Ranchi. "...I urge all students to stay disciplined. It is Hemant Soren's birthday today. I don't want students to do anything on this day which would cause some mishap here like that during Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi. No blood should spill here, it should stay peaceful," he said. "Govt should make a decision otherwise students will continue their protest like this. The Govt has invited anarchy. Despite being on a hunger strike for the past 9 days, I too have come here. I urge all students to stay disciplined. It is Hemant Soren's birthday today. I don't want students to do anything on this day which would cause some mishap here like that during Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi...No blood should spill here, it should stay peaceful...I won't break my hunger strike, I have come here risking my life," he added. Aug 10, 2026 12:31 PM IST JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest: Protester climbs atop police barricades in Ranchi A protester climbs atop police barricades as student protesters' 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march gains momentum. #watch | JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | A protester climbs atop Police barricading as student protesters' 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march gain momentum. pic.twitter.com/d1MWoXtb2K — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js



Aug 10, 2026 12:21 PM IST NEET UG Paper leak case: Rouse Avenue Court defers cognizance orders of the charge sheet Rouse Avenue Court deferred its order on cognizance of the charge sheet to August 12 and extended the accused persons’ judicial custody. The court rejected the application of Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, and Dinesh Biwal seeking a direction for their Polygraph, brain mapping, and lie detector tests. Aug 10, 2026 12:03 PM IST Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto joins march to Jharkhand assembly in ambulance JLKM's Devendra Nath Mahto, on fast for nine days over recruitment 'irregularities', joins march to Jharkhand assembly in ambulance. #watch | JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto being brought from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to the Assembly, to join 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march.



(Source: Mahato Media Group) pic.twitter.com/7I3Aob3pxV — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026 Aug 10, 2026 11:59 AM IST Supreme Court to hear Tamil Nadu's plea on Cauvery water on Aug 13 The Supreme Court, on Monday (Aur 10), said that it will hear Tamil Nadu’s plea on August 13 seeking directions to Karnataka for immediate release of its Cauvery water share. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of submissions made by counsel for the state government that, in a rain-deficient year, Tamil Nadu was not receiving its due share of Cauvery water. "We will list it for hearing on Thursday," the CJI said. Aug 10, 2026 11:46 AM IST Fire in basement of Gujarat Secretariat building in Gandhinagar A fire broke out in the basement of a building at the Gujarat Secretariat in Gandhinagar. Officials said no casualties were reported in the incident, according to news agency PTI. Aug 10, 2026 11:28 AM IST SFI activist accused of attacking ED officials detained at Chennai airport A key Students Federation of India (SFI) activist was detained at Chennai airport in connection with an alleged attack on ED officials, who were returning from a search at former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence, as part of a money laundering probe against his daughter. The detained person, according to the police, was identified as Adarsh, a member of the SFI Chala Area Committee. SFI is the student wing of the CPI(M). Aug 10, 2026 11:11 AM IST Vande Mataram row: CPI(M) MP John Brittas opposes full rendition CPI(M) MP John Brittas opposed Kerala’s directive for a full rendition of the national song during Independence Day and Har Ghar Tiranga events. "See, we have a view on Vande Mataram. We have been always saying that two stanzas of Vande Mataram is a settled issue. If the Kerala government wants to have this full Vande Mataram sung, we will oppose it. Now, some Congress leaders say that they will not sing full Vande Mataram. Let these Congress leaders impress upon their own state government and also oppose the circular that has been issued by the Chief Secretary at the behest of the Chief Minister," said Brittas. VIDEO | Monsoon Session: Regarding the Kerala govt directive for full rendition of Vande Mataram during Independence Day and Har Ghar Tiranga events, CPI(M) MP John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) says, "See, we have a view on Vande Mataram. We have been always saying that two stanzas of… pic.twitter.com/3PuJH8Pgf2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026 Aug 10, 2026 11:01 AM IST PM Modi praises Jadumani for dedicating Pakistan win to Kargil heroes PM Modi praised Commonwealth Games medallist Jadumani for dedicating his victory over Pakistan to Kargil warriors, calling the gesture a greater glory. "Dedicating your win over Pakistan to the Kargil warriors added greater glory to your victory," said PM Modi. Aug 10, 2026 10:56 AM IST Tamil Nadu CM's resolution on Tamil Thaai Vazhthu unanimously passed in Assembly Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's resolution on Tamil Thaai Vazhthu unanimously passed in the Assembly. Aug 10, 2026 10:54 AM IST Babulal Marandi demands CBI probe into JPSC-JSSC-CGL Jharkhand LoP Babulal Marandi called for a CBI investigation into the exams amid continued student protests and allegations of irregularities. "Students are continuing their protest but the Government is distracting people. JPSC-JSSC-CGL: all of these should be investigated by the CBI," he said, according to news agency ANI. Aug 10, 2026 10:49 AM IST Police detain BJP leaders protesting outside Jharkhand CM's residence Police detain BJP leaders, including Aditya Sahu and Babulal Marandi, protesting outside Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence over exam irregularities, says official, according to news agency PTI. Aug 10, 2026 10:38 AM IST Director Shakeel Noorani arrested in rape, sexual harassment case Director Shakeel Noorani was arrested in Mumbai after a 33-year-old actress filed allegations of rape and sexual harassment against the 73-year-old. The case also involved accusations that the woman was drugged and subsequently threatened using an alleged video. "The Malwani Police have registered a case under Sections 64(2)(M), 123, 351(2), and 88 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," the Mumbai police said, according to news agency ANI. "Following his arrest, Noorani was produced before the Borivali Holiday Court yesterday, where he was remanded to police custody until August 12," the police added. Aug 10, 2026 10:32 AM IST JPSC-JSSC Aspirants’ Assembly March: Security tightened in Ranchi Security tightened outside the State Assembly in Ranchi, in view of JPSC-JSCC aspirants' call for Vidhan Sabha march to the State Assembly today. #watch | Jharkhand: Security tightened outside State Assembly in Ranchi, in view of JPSC-JSCC aspirants' call for Vidhan Sabha march to the State Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/SjnRZLRtJd — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026 Aug 10, 2026 10:26 AM IST 'Kolhapur’s boundaries should be expanded', says CM Fadnavis Manoj More from Pune reports that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during his visit to Kolhapur on August 9, 2026, emphasised that expanding the city's boundaries is crucial for its development and pledged to resolve the issues faced by residents living outside current city limits. This commitment followed a memorandum of demands presented by local representatives, including Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, MLA Rajesh Kshirsagar, and Mayor Ruparani Nikam. Additionally, Fadnavis announced that 75 acres of land at Shenda Park will be allocated for a High Court bench and confirmed that funding for a hockey stadium has been secured through the ‘Khelo India’ scheme. Aug 10, 2026 10:18 AM IST 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu must hold the first place in Tamil Nadu,' says Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the State Assembly said, "Tamil means pride, Tamil means power. The moment you say 'Tamil', the entire Tamil Nadu will come together and stand as one. Tamil Thai Vazhthu must hold the first place in Tamil Nadu. Giving first place to Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu is our state right. Saying that Tamil Thai Vazhthu should be sung first does not need to become a political debate. Leaving aside party differences, all members must come together and extend their support to this resolution." Aug 10, 2026 09:59 AM IST TN CM moves resolution in Assmebly mandating Tamil Thaai Vazhthu rendition Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay moved a government resolution in the Assembly to mandate that the state song, Tamil Thaai Vazhthu, be sung first at the beginning of all official events, educational institutions, universities, government offices, and public sector undertakings. Both DMK and AIADMK legislators backed the TVK government’s resolution. This move comes as the Union Home Affairs Ministry issued a latest advisory asking the states and union territories to "strictly comply" with the January 28 directive that the National Song Vande Mataram be played before the National Anthem at official events. Aug 10, 2026 09:46 AM IST UP clerk detained for raping school teacher in Hardoi after she approached him over salary issue A clerk posted at the Todarpur block resource centre in UP’s Hardoi has been detained for allegedly raping a government primary school teacher who had approached him to resolve a salary dispute, PTI reports. The complainant alleged that Amit Mishra, instead of resolving her grievance, arrived at her house on August 4 and raped her before fleeing after threatening to kill her. She lodged an FIR on August 5, following which Mishra was taken into custody on Sunday. An investigation is underway, and the district education officer has sought a report from the block education officer, with departmental action to follow.

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