India news Live Updates, 10 August 2026: Vande Mataram to be sung from Red Fort on Independence day for first time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will addresses the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day. (Express File Photo)
Defence Secretary RK Singh said Vande Mataram will be sung from the Red Fort ramparts for the first time ever as part of this year’s 80th Independence Day celebrations, explaining the sequence, he said, “He (Prime Minister Modi) arrives on the rampart, then the national song is played, and everybody keeps standing. Thereafter, he unfurls the flag and the national anthem is played.”
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Six AAP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly over ‘objectionable’ T-shirts
A few minutes after the second day of the Monsoon Session began, six AAP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly after they were asked to remove their “objectionable” T-shirts by Speaker Vijender Gupta. The MLAs marshalled out were – Sanjeev Jha, Jarnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Prem Kumar, Som Dutt and Ajay Dutt. “The opposition disrupted the discussion going on in the assembly of public interest; hence, they are being marshalled out,” Gupta said. AAP MLAs began raising slogans about the alleged bicycle scam under the BJP government, after which they were marshalled out of the Assembly. “The rules clearly state that unparliamentary language will not be tolerated in the House; this is not acceptable,” Speaker Gupta said.
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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s resolution on Tamil Thaai Vazhthu unanimously passed in Assembly
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay moved a government resolution in the Assembly to mandate that the state song, Tamil Thaai Vazhthu, be sung first at the beginning of all official events, conducted at educational institutions, universities, government offices and public sector undertakings. This move comes as the Union Home Affairs Ministry issued a latest advisory asking the states and union territories to “strictly comply” with the January 28 directive that the National Song Vande Mataram be played before the National Anthem at official events.
Jharkhand agrees to cancel 3 exams, JPSC members resign as protest enters new phase
Jharkhand’s government has agreed to cancel three examinations and members of the state’s public service commission have resigned, as the protest by job aspirants in Ranchi enters a new phase following days of hunger strikes and failed negotiations. The concessions represent the most significant official response yet to the movement, though it remains to be seen whether the aspirants will accept them as sufficient.
Rural jobs down nearly 50% in first month of VB-G RAM G scheme
Official data shows that only 7.67 crore person-days were generated under the VB-G RAM G scheme in July 2026 — a nearly 50 per cent year-on-year drop compared to the same period under the previous rural employment programme. The figure has added urgency to concerns about the new scheme’s ability to deliver on its promise to rural workers, many of whom depend on public employment for their livelihood through the monsoon months.
West Bengal CM orders fresh probe into RG Kar rape-murder
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has ordered a fresh investigation into the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case — a case that shook the country and the medical profession in 2024 and whose legal proceedings have continued to be closely watched as a test of institutional accountability.
Pentagon sends urgent message to defence firms as US weapons stockpile depletes in Iran war
The Pentagon has sent an urgent message to American defence manufacturers to accelerate production as the US military’s stockpile of key weapons systems depletes amid the ongoing Iran conflict — a significant logistical signal that the war is consuming materiel faster than it is being replenished, with implications for US strategic posture across multiple theatres.
Delhi property fraud: How a bungalow near the PM’s home became a Rs 200-crore scam
No. 9, Amrita Shergill Marg — a bungalow in one of Delhi’s most secure and prestigious addresses — has become the centrepiece of an alleged Rs 200-crore property fraud, with investigators piecing together how a luxury real estate network allegedly used the address to defraud buyers of high-end homes.
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