India news LIVE updates, 1 July 2026: Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 183.50

A Worker at LPG Cylinder station as price hike of Commercial LPG Cylinders. (Source: Express Archives)

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been cut by Rs 183.50 per cylinder from today, July 1, bringing the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi down to Rs 2,930 from Rs 3,113 — the first reduction since the supply pressure caused by the West Asia crisis began to ease, offering direct relief to restaurants, hotels, dhabas and small businesses across the country.

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7 dead in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway crash in Rajasthan’s Dausa

A bus travelling from Rishikesh to Indore crashed into a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa, killing seven people. Flames spread rapidly after the collision, making escape from the bus extremely difficult for those inside.

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