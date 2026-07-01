India news LIVE updates, 1 July 2026: Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 183.50

A Worker at LPG Cylinder station as price hike of Commercial LPG Cylinders. (Source: Express Archives)
Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been cut by Rs 183.50 per cylinder from today, July 1, bringing the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi down to Rs 2,930 from Rs 3,113 — the first reduction since the supply pressure caused by the West Asia crisis began to ease, offering direct relief to restaurants, hotels, dhabas and small businesses across the country.
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7 dead in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway crash in Rajasthan’s Dausa
A bus travelling from Rishikesh to Indore crashed into a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa, killing seven people. Flames spread rapidly after the collision, making escape from the bus extremely difficult for those inside.
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4-year-old pulled out dead from 220-foot borewell after 21-hour rescue in Ambala
A 4-year-old child was pulled out dead from a 220-foot-deep borewell in Ambala after a 21-hour rescue operation, in a tragic end to one of the most watched emergency operations in recent weeks.
Modi tells Pezeshkian safe Hormuz is key; Iran says invited to BRICS summit
PM Modi told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that a safe Strait of Hormuz is key for global energy stability, as the the Iran leader briefed him on West Asia developments and the way forward. Iran separately said PM Modi had extended an invitation to the country for a BRICS summit in India.
Rajnath ‘misled Parliament’ on soldier deaths, says Congress
Congress’s K C Venugopal has accused Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of misleading Parliament on the number of soldiers killed in Operation Sindoor, and has demanded that privilege proceedings be initiated against him — a sharp escalation in the political battle over the operation’s casualties.
CBI arrests Haryana IAS officer in IDFC First Bank scam — on his day of retirement
The CBI arrested a Haryana IAS officer in connection with the IDFC First Bank scam on the very day of his superannuation, in a development that has drawn attention to the timing and circumstances of the arrest.
World Cup: Mbappé pips Messi to break knockout record
Kylian Mbappé has overtaken Lionel Messi in the World Cup 2026 scoring charts, breaking a knockout-stage record in the process, as France honoured outgoing coach Didier Deschamps with a win over Sweden — while Paraguay and Morocco knocked out Germany and the Netherlands respectively in tense shootouts, completing a stunning round of upsets.
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