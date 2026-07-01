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India news LIVE updates, 1 July 2026: Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 183.50

India News Today's LIVE Updates, 1 July 2026: Get the latest breaking news on the Rs 183.50 cut in commercial LPG cylinder prices — the first reduction since the West Asia supply crisis eased — seven deaths in a Delhi-Mumbai Expressway bus-truck collision, a 4-year-old's death after a 21-hour borewell rescue in Ambala, and PM Modi's call for a safe Strait of Hormuz in his talks with Iranian President Pezeshkian, along with top headlines, politics, business, sports, entertainment and city updates from India and around the world.

LPGA Worker at LPG Cylinder station as price hike of Commercial LPG Cylinders. (Source: Express Archives)

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been cut by Rs 183.50 per cylinder from today, July 1, bringing the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi down to Rs 2,930 from Rs 3,113 — the first reduction since the supply pressure caused by the West Asia crisis began to ease, offering direct relief to restaurants, hotels, dhabas and small businesses across the country.

If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.

7 dead in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway crash in Rajasthan’s Dausa

A bus travelling from Rishikesh to Indore crashed into a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa, killing seven people. Flames spread rapidly after the collision, making escape from the bus extremely difficult for those inside.

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4-year-old pulled out dead from 220-foot borewell after 21-hour rescue in Ambala

A 4-year-old child was pulled out dead from a 220-foot-deep borewell in Ambala after a 21-hour rescue operation, in a tragic end to one of the most watched emergency operations in recent weeks.

Modi tells Pezeshkian safe Hormuz is key; Iran says invited to BRICS summit

PM Modi told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that a safe Strait of Hormuz is key for global energy stability, as the the Iran leader briefed him on West Asia developments and the way forward. Iran separately said PM Modi had extended an invitation to the country for a BRICS summit in India.

Rajnath ‘misled Parliament’ on soldier deaths, says Congress

Congress’s K C Venugopal has accused Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of misleading Parliament on the number of soldiers killed in Operation Sindoor, and has demanded that privilege proceedings be initiated against him — a sharp escalation in the political battle over the operation’s casualties.

CBI arrests Haryana IAS officer in IDFC First Bank scam — on his day of retirement

The CBI arrested a Haryana IAS officer in connection with the IDFC First Bank scam on the very day of his superannuation, in a development that has drawn attention to the timing and circumstances of the arrest.

World Cup: Mbappé pips Messi to break knockout record

Kylian Mbappé has overtaken Lionel Messi in the World Cup 2026 scoring charts, breaking a knockout-stage record in the process, as France honoured outgoing coach Didier Deschamps with a win over Sweden — while Paraguay and Morocco knocked out Germany and the Netherlands respectively in tense shootouts, completing a stunning round of upsets.

Live Updates
Jul 1, 2026 09:13 AM IST
Fire at Janakpuri electronics showroom, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a Vijay Sales electronics showroom in Delhi's Janakpuri on Wednesday morning. The blaze was reported around 4.15 am, with 13 fire tenders deployed to contain the flames, according to the news agency PTI.

The fire spread across the basement, ground floor and three upper floors of the building, damaging electronic goods, furniture and other items. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by around 6.30 am, and cooling operations were underway thereafter.

No injuries or casualties were reported. Officials said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Jul 1, 2026 09:10 AM IST
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