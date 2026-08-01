India news Live Updates, 1 August 2026: Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 202 in Delhi, Rs 209 in Kolkata

State OMCs slashed commercial LPG cylinder prices by over ₹200 in major metros starting August 1, bringing relief to restaurants and small businesses. (File)

Prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders have been cut by Rs 202 in Delhi and Rs 209 in Kolkata effective today, August 1, bringing the cost of a commercial cylinder to Rs 2,728 in Delhi and Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata. Domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged. The reduction — the second since the West Asia supply crisis began easing — will offer direct relief to restaurants, dhabas and small businesses that depend on commercial cylinders.

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PM Modi says he forgives the youth who ‘abused’ him during protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he forgives the young people who “abused” him during the CJP-led NEET protests, describing them as “misguided” and saying it was his responsibility to show them the right path. The statement is Modi’s most direct public response yet to the student demonstrations that shook the political establishment over the past month.

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