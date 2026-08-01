India news Live Updates, 1 August 2026: Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 202 in Delhi, Rs 209 in Kolkata

Prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders have been cut by Rs 202 in Delhi and Rs 209 in Kolkata effective today, August 1, bringing the cost of a commercial cylinder to Rs 2,728 in Delhi and Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata. Domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged. The reduction — the second since the West Asia supply crisis began easing — will offer direct relief to restaurants, dhabas and small businesses that depend on commercial cylinders.
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PM Modi says he forgives the youth who ‘abused’ him during protests
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he forgives the young people who “abused” him during the CJP-led NEET protests, describing them as “misguided” and saying it was his responsibility to show them the right path. The statement is Modi’s most direct public response yet to the student demonstrations that shook the political establishment over the past month.
Delhi riots: Former AAP leader awarded life sentence in IB officer killing
A court has awarded life imprisonment to a former AAP leader for his role in the killing of an Intelligence Bureau officer during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots — one of the most consequential individual convictions to emerge from the violence that left 53 people dead and scarred the capital.
Jaishankar urges Iran to stop attacks on commercial ships
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has directly conveyed India’s “deep concern” to Iran and urged Tehran to stop attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz — India’s most explicit diplomatic intervention in the US-Iran maritime conflict, and one that reflects the mounting pressure on New Delhi as Indian crew members continue to bear the cost of the confrontation.
SIR: Haryana records third-highest voter deletion rate in draft stage
Haryana has recorded a 16.3 per cent deletion rate in the Special Intensive Revision draft, the third-highest in the country — a figure that will sharpen the political debate over the electoral rolls exercise as Opposition parties continue to question the scale and intent of voter deletions nationwide.
Neeraj Chopra wins silver, Tejaswin Shankar takes historic CWG bronze
Neeraj Chopra and Yashvir Singh won silver and bronze respectively in the javelin at the Commonwealth Games, with Sri Lanka’s Pathirage taking gold. Earlier, Tejaswin Shankar claimed a historic bronze in the decathlon after a rollercoaster competition — India’s medal tally continuing to build through a strong day across athletics and combat sports.