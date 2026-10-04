India News Live Updates, 4 October 2026: SIT probe in Ram Mandir donation row expanded, says Vishwa Hindu Parishad President

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar addresses the media on the ongoing Ram Mandir donation row and the Supreme Court-suggested expansion of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, October 4, 2026.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar has stated that the Ram Mandir donation issue will no longer be politicised, emphasising that the organisation openly acknowledged the cash theft from temple offerings and assured full accountability. Following suggestions from the Supreme Court, the Uttar Pradesh government has expanded the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the IG of Police to include a forensic accounting expert, an auditor, and additional senior police officers to ensure an uncompromised probe.

If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.

Arrest powers under GST regime likely to be removed; GST Council to discuss on October 7

The central government is likely to remove arrest powers under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in a major push to ease business compliance and curb tax terrorism. The GST Council is set to deliberate on the proposal during its meeting on October 7, with the government expected to introduce necessary legislative amendments in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

Story continues below this ad Asian Games 2026: India finishes fourth in medal tally following late gold rush India has officially wrapped up its campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in fourth place, capturing 85 overall medals, including 21 golds, 27 silvers, and 37 bronzes. A thrilling surge on the final days of competition across archery, golf, cricket, wrestling, and hockey cemented India’s position as a dominant sports powerhouse on the continent. Tit-for-tat diplomacy: India and Pakistan summon top envoys over border incident In a sharp diplomatic escalation, India and Pakistan have summoned each other’s top envoys following a security confrontation in the Ferozepur sector along the Punjab border. New Delhi strongly rejected Islamabad’s assertions, calling them “motivated” and demanding that Pakistan prevent unauthorized cross-border infiltration by armed syndicates. Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao dies at 94 Renowned Indian filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, celebrated for groundbreaking cinema across South Indian languages and Hindi, has passed away at the age of 94. Tributes have poured in from political leaders and the film fraternity across the nation honoring his decades-long creative legacy. Live Updates Oct 4, 2026 09:07 AM IST Kerala orders probe against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over road project Kerala Minister Ramesh Chennithala has ordered a Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) probe against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations linked to a road work project, official sources said. The probe will also examine a complaint concerning the 2006 suicide of a Malaysian contractor, the sources said. Oct 4, 2026 08:25 AM IST Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of report on lack of space for Central Secretariat Library Anantakrishnan G reports that the Supreme Court has taken note of a news report citing Central Vista plan has no space for the Central Secretariat Library (CSL). The Court will hear the matter on Monday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd