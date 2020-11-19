Today at e-Adda, sharing ringside view, N K Singh

Chairman, Fifteenth Finance Commission

In the time of the pandemic, India’s economic recovery depends not just on booster shots from the Centre but also on the resilience of state governments to support growth.

The roles of policy makers at the Centre and the state level, along with coordination between them, have become crucial in today’s time. And one person who understands this duality is N K Singh, veteran bureaucrat and key policy influencer over three decades, who will be the guest at the Express.

As Chairperson of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, Singh recently presented its final report to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Coinciding with this has been the launch of his autobiography, Portraits of Power: Half a Century of Being at Ringside, which provides a gripping narrative of India’s economic trajectory and the policy making that shaped it over the years.

At the e-Adda, Singh will be in conversation with Shankar Acharya, economist and former Chief Economic Adviser; Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express; and, P Vaidyanathan Iyer, Executive Editor-National Affairs, The Indian Express.

With an incredible repertoire of stories and insight, Singh is much more than a bureaucrat, economist or a politician. He is widely regarded for his depth of views and vast experience within the government as well as the private sector.

The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian and Uday Kotak, MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank have been guests at the e-Adda this year, as these discussions moved online during the pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.