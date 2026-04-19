To ‘weed out non-believers’, Gangotri temple will make panchgavya consumption a must

With the Char Dham Yatra scheduled to commence Sunday, the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples are set to open, with the former expected to restrict entry to select devotees this time.

While the Gangotri Mandir Samiti has, for the first time, mandated consumption of panchgavya—a mixture of cow urine, dung, ghee, milk and curd—for entry, Yamunotri will remain open to all.

Gangotri temple committee chairperson Dharmendra Semwal said the step was aimed at “weeding out non-believers” and ensuring that only those with “unshaken spirituality” visit. “When the doors open, we will depute a few people at the gates to administer the mixture before entry. Those who respect Sanatan would have no issue consuming it. Devotees should consider it fortunate that they are being provided with this holy substance. Earlier, only pujaris and those entering the sanctum would consume it. This practice will improve faith and spirituality,” he said.