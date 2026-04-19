To ‘weed out non-believers’, Gangotri temple will make panchgavya consumption a must

With the Char Dham Yatra scheduled to commence Sunday, the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples are set to open, with the former expected to restrict entry to select devotees this time.
While the Gangotri Mandir Samiti has, for the first time, mandated consumption of panchgavya—a mixture of cow urine, dung, ghee, milk and curd—for entry, Yamunotri will remain open to all.
Gangotri temple committee chairperson Dharmendra Semwal said the step was aimed at “weeding out non-believers” and ensuring that only those with “unshaken spirituality” visit. “When the doors open, we will depute a few people at the gates to administer the mixture before entry. Those who respect Sanatan would have no issue consuming it. Devotees should consider it fortunate that they are being provided with this holy substance. Earlier, only pujaris and those entering the sanctum would consume it. This practice will improve faith and spirituality,” he said.
Gangotri MLA Suresh Singh Chauhan said the Ganga is a hub of spirituality. “The shrine does not attract many non-Hindus, and there has never been an attempt to tarnish its piety. It has been overstated. However, the community in the region feels strongly about it; hence, they have introduced a purification ceremony. Gaumutra is holy for us, so how will those who do not respect the cow respect the Ganga?” he said.
Earlier, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee had announced a ban on non-Hindus entering the two shrines and 45 other temples under its management. Its chairperson had said those wishing to enter would have to furnish an affidavit affirming faith in “Sanatan”. On the heels of this announcement, Gangotri introduced the panchgavya requirement.
Reacting to the new norms, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal said those who “hurt the sentiments” of Sanatan should be barred. “Those who hurt the religion and bring a blot to its revered atmosphere should not be allowed entry. These places should be exclusively for those who visit for prayers. This decision will carry the religion to greater heights,” she said. Nautiyal did not clarify how authorities would enforce such restrictions, especially when Kedarnath alone saw a footfall of 17.68 lakh last year. By November 2025, the tourism department recorded 51 lakh visitors across all four shrines—an increase of 4.35 lakh from the previous year.
Incidentally, Nautiyal had earlier initiated discussions on restricting entry. “I held a meeting with locals, who said non-Hindus were hurting religious sentiments. People from across the world visit to worship Baba Kedar, so such people should be banned. Local businessmen also demanded that this be discouraged,” she said last March, adding that all four dhams should bar non-Hindus.
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Meanwhile, the presiding deities of Gangotri and Yamunotri, which spend the winter in Mukhba and Kharsali, were returned to their shrines on Saturday. The district magistrate conducted a ground inspection of the 5-km trek route to Yamunotri, reviewing works such as railing repairs, rain shelters, electricity, water supply, medical facilities, signboards, sanitation and toilets. An alternative trekking route was also assessed for use during emergencies or heavy footfall.
At Jankichatti, officials were instructed to streamline arrangements at horse stands and ensure a steady supply of warm water in feeding troughs for horses and mules. The administration also directed that prepaid counters and proper rotation systems for palanquins (dandi-kandi) and pack animals be implemented for crowd management.
Police have intensified surveillance along the routes, deploying additional personnel and State Disaster Response Force teams. For traffic management, 38 motorcycles, two interceptors, four highway patrol units, two cranes and six newly inducted Bullet motorcycles have been pressed into service. Around 190 CCTV cameras and three drones have been deployed at key locations, along with six door-frame metal detectors and 60 hand-held metal detectors. ATS quick response teams, bomb disposal squads and personnel from Central Armed Police Forces will also be stationed at the shrines.
Kedarnath Dham will open for the 2026 yatra on April 22, while Badrinath will open the next day.
Aiswarya Raj is a Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, covering Uttarakhand. She brings sound journalistic experience to her role, having started her career at the organisation as a sub-editor with the Delhi city team. She subsequently developed her reporting expertise by covering Gurugram and its neighbouring districts before transitioning to her current role as a resident correspondent in Dehradun. She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and the University of Kerala.
She has reported on the state politics, governance, environment and wildlife, and gender. Aiswarya has undertaken investigations using the Right to Information Act on law enforcement, public policy and procurement rules in Uttarakhand. She has also attempted narrative journalism on socio-economic matters affecting local communities.
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