To tackle stubble burning, Haryana to roll out Rs 1,304 crore plan

Haryana has introduced a comprehensive Rs 1,304 crore plan for crop residue management. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar approved it, Monday, with an aim to prevent stubble burning across the state. For this, even the central government has provided Rs 170 crore to Haryana under the plan this year.

“State government has submitted an annual action plan to the tune of Rs 639.10 crore under the scheme ‘Promotion of Agricultural Mechanization for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue’ to the central government. The plan entails in-situ and ex-situ management of crop residue, as well as enforcement measures regarding prohibition on stubble burning. All administrative measures will be taken as the previous year,” said Sanjeev Kaushal, ACS (Agriculture).

Elaborating the plan, Kaushal added, “State government had been taking all possible measures for management of paddy straw in-situ (in the field), including distributing equipment for crop residue management, establishing Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) and establishing dedicated control room at state headquarters at the Directorate of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

Apart from this, incentive of Rs 100 per quintal is also being provided to non-Basmati growers for crop residue management within seven days, under the direction of the Supreme Court. Haryana government has helped small and marginal farmers growing non-Basmati and Muchal variety of Basmati, by providing enough machines and Rs 1,000 per acre as operational cost. For these two purposes, the Haryana government has already provided a sum of Rs 453 crore in the state budget.”

“Haryana government has also encouraged establishment of straw bailer units to promote ex-situ management. Under this initiative, 64 such units were established till November 5, 2019, and 131 were established between November 6 and December 11. State government has also issued 155 permits to farmers for purchase of such units”, Kaushal added.

Giving statistics, Kaushal said, “To reiterate the strict stance being taken against stubble burning, the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department has taken stringent action against stubble burners and officers who have failed to control stubble burning. This includes registration of 2,020 FIRs, suspension of seven officers and charge-sheeting of 23 officers.

Besides, 499 show-cause notices were issued to Village Level Nodal Officers. The Department also offered cash reward of Rs 1,000 to persons reporting incidences of stubble burning. As many as 82 complaints were received, of which 46 led to discovery of actual fire locations (AFLs)”.

In the coming years, enforcement steps of lodging FIRs and issuing challans will be taken by the officers of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and not the Agriculture Department, Kaushal added.

