To tackle crimes against women, Maharashtra Cabinet mulls bringing law along lines of Disha Act

“The issue of atrocities against women was discussed in the state cabinet today,” said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray “The issue of atrocities against women was discussed in the state cabinet today,” said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday held a discussion on bringing in a new law along the lines of Disha Act (Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2019), involving setting up women police stations and increasing the conviction rate, among others.

The state government’s move comes days after the Hinganghat incident, where a woman lecturer was set on fire, as well as against the backdrop of a rising number of violent attacks on women in the state. The recently released National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report revealed that the highest number of women and children in the country who went missing in 2016, 2017 and 2018 are from Maharashtra.

“The issue of atrocities against women was discussed in the state cabinet today,” said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while speaking at a function Wednesday. “How to stop the atrocities, what measures need to be taken, whether a law should be enacted along the lines (the Disha Act) of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh? All these issues were discussed,” he said.

“I have again given instructions to all police chiefs that crimes against women will not be tolerated in the state. The case should be registered and action should be taken against the accused immediately,” he added.

A government official said Thackeray has also told police chiefs to take action against police personnel for any negligence in dealing with such cases.

Sources said Congress and NCP ministers raised the issue in the cabinet meeting. “The Hinganghat issue and other incidents were discussed,” a minister said on condition of anonymity. “The cabinet has decided to study various laws, including the Disha law, to prevent crimes against women,” the minister added.

The state cabinet also discussed the introduction of a chapter in the school syllabus on gender sensitivity, which will include topics such as ‘good touch, bad touch’.

Officials said the Chief Minister has asked the Home Department to examine the issue of whether women police stations can be started in each district. “If women police stations are started, women will give information freely to police to register cases,” an official said. Another official said the government has also decided to set up fast track courts and special courts to expedite cases of atrocities against women.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.