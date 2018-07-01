To spread harmony, Muslim teacher from Kanpur translates Ramayana into Urdu

Mahi Talat Siddiqui took two years to translate the Ramayana into Urdu. (ANI) Mahi Talat Siddiqui took two years to translate the Ramayana into Urdu. (ANI)

With a hope that most people from her community would now become aware of the goodness of Ramayana, a Muslim teacher and author from Kanpur has translated the holy book of the Hindus into Urdu.

Mahi Talat Siddiqui, who received a copy of the epic from Badri Narayan Tiwari, a resident of the city, said she translated the epic after Tiwari advised her to do the same so that it becomes more accessible to members of the Muslim community.

“Just like the holy texts of all religions, Ramayana also gives us a message of peace and brotherhood,” Siddiqui said, adding that it took her two years to complete the work.

“I have focussed on the aspect that the translation shouldn’t change the original meaning of the text,” she said.

Siddiqui has written seven books including ‘Yadon ke jharokon se’, ‘Adabi-sangam’, ‘Gantav ki aor’, ‘Mukhrit hote shabd’ and ‘Main bhi hazir tha wahan”.

